Gov’t Optimistic About Tourism Sector Potential

Jakarta. The government remains upbeat about the tourism sector’s potential as an economic growth driver.

The government also continues to make sure the tourism sector also remains attractive for investments, including through the establishment of special economic zones (SEZs) which grant investors an array of incentives.

"Tourism is one of the priority sectors in driving national economic growth. The Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs will certainly continue to encourage increased investment and development in the tourism sector, including by establishing SEZs that focus on tourism,” the ministry’s expert staff Haryo Limanseto told the Indonesian Travel Agents Association (ASITA) in Jakarta on Tuesday.

The meeting between the association sought to find ways to boost post-pandemic recovery in the tourism sector.

ASITA’s chairperson Nunung Rusmiati laid out both the challenges and opportunities in the Indonesian tourism sector. She underlined the need to bolster collaboration to boost both foreign and domestic tourist volumes.

According to Haryo, tourism can help generate jobs, improve people's welfare, and strengthen Indonesia's competitiveness on the global stage. To this end, the government has developed super-priority tourist destinations, improved the quality of tourism human resources, and facilitated investment in the tourism sector.

Brilianto Mursabdo, an assistant deputy at the ministry, said the government had taken some steps to take care of the challenges faced by the industry. This includes concerns over connectivity, especially regarding the availability of flight routes and competitive ticket prices. The government also tries to improve the human capital in the industry through certification and vocational programs, including through the pre-employment card program.

"Regional government support in tourism development is a long-term investment to build a sustainable economy. By recognizing its tourism potential, new opportunities will open up for employment and improve the welfare of the surrounding community. If managed properly, this sector can be the main source of regional economic growth," Haryo said.

The collaborative efforts will also pave the way for Indonesia to be a leading tourist destination in the world.

