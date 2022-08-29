Gov’t Teams Up with Danone Indonesia to Revitalize School Clinics

Food company Danone Indonesia recently inked an agreement with the Education and Culture Ministry to revitalize school clinics. (Photo Courtesy of Danone Indonesia)

Jakarta. Food company Danone Indonesia recently inked an agreement with the Education and Culture Ministry to revitalize school clinics.

This partnership is part of the government’s ‘Sekolah Sehat’ (‘Healthy School’) campaign which aims to help nurture Indonesian children into becoming healthy, strong, and possessing good intellectual character.

The Education Ministry launched the Sekolah Sehat campaign on Aug. 23. Education Minister Nadiem Makarim, along with the program’s partners including Danone Indonesia, were present at the launching. The program aims to revitalize the clinics at 12,450 schools. According to Nadiem, schools need to pay attention to a child’s health condition as in-person classes are resuming.

“Because health and nutritional adequacy are important for students to be able to learn optimally, especially if they do it independently,” Nadiem said.

Sekolah Sehat aims to help students get good nutrition, health, and immunization.

“We can help students by educating [them] on a balanced nutrition through the Isi Piringku [campaign] by nurturing a habit of embracing a balanced and nutritious diet; prevent or minimize consumption of fast food, sweetened food/beverages or those with preservatives, lack fibers, high in sugar, salt or fat,” Nadiem said.

A healthy canteen can also get students to improve their nutrition. According to Nadiem, there are five targets for the Sekolah Sehat campaign, namely: elementary schools across Indonesia, teachers and teaching staff, the governing and implementation board of school clinics, parents, as well as the public. The Sekolah Sehat campaign will kick off with elementary schools. Followed by early childhood education, middle and high schools, as well as vocational schools.

“The four pillars of Sekolah Sehat campaign, which encourages the habit of eating healthy food, increasing regular physical activities, as well as fostering a school environment that is both healthy and conducive are in line with our ‘One Planet One Health’ vision,” Vera Galuh Sugihanto, the VP general secretary at Danone Indonesia, said.

“Danone Indonesia's commitment to play a role in fostering a healthy and advanced generation starting with educational institutions or schools align with the Sekolah Sehat campaign.”

Some of Danone’s nutrition education programs include Kantin Sekolah Generasi Maju (‘Advanced Generation School Cafeteria’), Warung Anak Sehat (‘Healthy Children’s Mom-and-Pop Stores’), balanced diet campaign Isi Piringku ‘Fill My Plate’, as well as healthy hydration campaign at elementary schools.

Danone Indonesia also has the Sampahku, Tanggung Jawabku (‘My Waste, My Responsibility’) to educate children on protecting the environment.

In 2020, Danone Indonesia and the Education Ministry inked a memorandum of understanding on health, hygiene, and skill education in educational institutions.

Last year, both also penned a partnership agreement to improve access to nutrition and education with the Ayo Tunjuk Tangan (‘Let’s Raise Our Hand’) campaign. To this end, Danone has helped print remote-learning modules for students, teachers, and parents in 4 districts/cities in remote areas.

The company has also facilitated smartphones and access to app-based learning. Danone Indonesia has made and printed Isi Piringku and Sampahku Tanggung Jawabku modules. Vera added that the company had done rehabilitation works on classrooms and bathrooms in 30 schools this year.