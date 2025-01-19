Hanwha Life Launches Mobile Family Center to Support Women and Children in Indonesia

Jakarta. Hanwha Life has introduced the “Mobile Family Center,” a mobile service designed to provide psychological and emotional support for women and children in underserved areas, and officially handed it over to the Indonesian government. The initiative aims to improve access to welfare services by offering mobile counseling and support programs.

This development follows the 2023 launch of the “Digital Family Center” at the Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection Ministry in Jakarta. Hanwha Life’s Digital Family Centers, in collaboration with local child centers, provide mental health care programs and counseling services to promote the well-being of women and children. The program has been implemented in partnership with the Jakarta government and Save the Children since 2023.

The newly launched Mobile Family Center features a specially modified vehicle equipped with a counseling room, nursing room, and lounge. The vehicle will travel to various regions on scheduled days, offering psychological counseling and self-reliance programs conducted by experts. This innovation eliminates the need for long-distance travel to access mental health services, bringing vital support closer to those in need.

“The Mobile Family Center will make welfare services more accessible, allowing people to seek mental health care and counseling without having to travel far,” Hanwha Life said in a statement on Saturday.

Addressing Violence Against Women and Children

Data from the Technical Service Unit for the Center for Women and Children Protection in Jakarta reveals 1,682 cases of violence against women and children were reported in 2023 -- a significant rise from the 1,455 cases recorded in 2022. These cases affected 665 girls, 286 boys, and 731 adult women.

Hanwha Life’s Mobile Family Center is seen as a strategic step in addressing the increasing number of violent cases. By reaching communities directly, the service provides a platform for victims to report incidents and access counseling, particularly for those unaware of how to seek help or hesitant to come forward.

The January 16 handover ceremony for the Mobile Family Center was attended by over 200 participants, including Acting Jakarta Governor Teguh Setyabudi, Hanwha Life Vice President Hong Jeong-pyo, Save the Children Indonesia’s Chief of Program Impact Creation Rosianto Hamid, Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection Ministry Director Mochamad Miftahulloh Tamary, as well as government officials, child protection agencies, and local residents.

Attendees had the opportunity to explore the mobile counseling vehicle and share feedback on its services. “We are delighted to bring essential support to the residents through the Mobile Family Center. We will continue to uphold our social responsibilities to improve the quality of life for Indonesian communities,” said Hong Jeong-pyo.

Since entering the Indonesian market in 2012, Hanwha Life has steadily grown its presence, operating 26 branches across the country, with its headquarters in Jakarta. The company has been deeply involved in social initiatives, including volunteer work for children in underserved areas, the establishment of community child centers, and youth entrepreneurship academies.

Looking ahead, Hanwha Life plans to expand its community-centered initiatives globally, focusing on inclusive finance and outreach programs to make a meaningful impact on the lives of vulnerable populations.

