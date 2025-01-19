Hanwha Life Launches Mobile Family Center to Support Women and Children in Indonesia

The Jakarta Globe
January 19, 2025 | 12:03 pm
SHARE
Acting Jakarta Governor Teguh Setyabudi, left, and Hanwha Life Vice President Hong Jeong-pyo pose for a photo at Jakarta City Hall, Thursday, January 16, 2025. (Handout)
Acting Jakarta Governor Teguh Setyabudi, left, and Hanwha Life Vice President Hong Jeong-pyo pose for a photo at Jakarta City Hall, Thursday, January 16, 2025. (Handout)

Jakarta. Hanwha Life has introduced the “Mobile Family Center,” a mobile service designed to provide psychological and emotional support for women and children in underserved areas, and officially handed it over to the Indonesian government. The initiative aims to improve access to welfare services by offering mobile counseling and support programs.

This development follows the 2023 launch of the “Digital Family Center” at the Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection Ministry in Jakarta. Hanwha Life’s Digital Family Centers, in collaboration with local child centers, provide mental health care programs and counseling services to promote the well-being of women and children. The program has been implemented in partnership with the Jakarta government and Save the Children since 2023.

The newly launched Mobile Family Center features a specially modified vehicle equipped with a counseling room, nursing room, and lounge. The vehicle will travel to various regions on scheduled days, offering psychological counseling and self-reliance programs conducted by experts. This innovation eliminates the need for long-distance travel to access mental health services, bringing vital support closer to those in need.

“The Mobile Family Center will make welfare services more accessible, allowing people to seek mental health care and counseling without having to travel far,” Hanwha Life said in a statement on Saturday.

Addressing Violence Against Women and Children
Data from the Technical Service Unit for the Center for Women and Children Protection in Jakarta reveals 1,682 cases of violence against women and children were reported in 2023 -- a significant rise from the 1,455 cases recorded in 2022. These cases affected 665 girls, 286 boys, and 731 adult women.

Hanwha Life’s Mobile Family Center is seen as a strategic step in addressing the increasing number of violent cases. By reaching communities directly, the service provides a platform for victims to report incidents and access counseling, particularly for those unaware of how to seek help or hesitant to come forward.

The January 16 handover ceremony for the Mobile Family Center was attended by over 200 participants, including Acting Jakarta Governor Teguh Setyabudi, Hanwha Life Vice President Hong Jeong-pyo, Save the Children Indonesia’s Chief of Program Impact Creation Rosianto Hamid, Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection Ministry Director Mochamad Miftahulloh Tamary, as well as government officials, child protection agencies, and local residents.

Attendees had the opportunity to explore the mobile counseling vehicle and share feedback on its services. “We are delighted to bring essential support to the residents through the Mobile Family Center. We will continue to uphold our social responsibilities to improve the quality of life for Indonesian communities,” said Hong Jeong-pyo.

Since entering the Indonesian market in 2012, Hanwha Life has steadily grown its presence, operating 26 branches across the country, with its headquarters in Jakarta. The company has been deeply involved in social initiatives, including volunteer work for children in underserved areas, the establishment of community child centers, and youth entrepreneurship academies.

Looking ahead, Hanwha Life plans to expand its community-centered initiatives globally, focusing on inclusive finance and outreach programs to make a meaningful impact on the lives of vulnerable populations.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Hanwha Life Launches Mobile Family Center to Support Women and Children in Indonesia
Special Updates 9 hours ago

Hanwha Life Launches Mobile Family Center to Support Women and Children in Indonesia

 The mobile family center features a specially modified vehicle equipped with a counseling room, nursing room, and lounge.
Impeached South Korean President Formally Under Arrest
News 17 hours ago

Impeached South Korean President Formally Under Arrest

 Yoon's appearance in court triggered chaotic scenes in nearby streets, where thousands of his fervent supporters rallied for hours.
Former West Java Councilor Abducted in Myanmar
News 17 hours ago

Former West Java Councilor Abducted in Myanmar

 Myanmar has become a notorious hub for criminal syndicates that exploit vulnerable individuals across Southeast Asia.
Police Uncover Synthetic Tobacco Lab in Depok Home
News 18 hours ago

Police Uncover Synthetic Tobacco Lab in Depok Home

 The illicit lab had been active since August of last year, generating at least Rp 12 billion ($733,309) in revenue.
Trump's Family Circle Has Different Look As He Returns to White House
News 18 hours ago

Trump's Family Circle Has Different Look As He Returns to White House

 His youngest son, Barron, was in fifth grade back then. He's now a college freshman who towers over his 6-foot-plus (1.8-meter-plus) dad.
News Index

Most Popular

EU to Revise Palm Oil Rules After WTO Ruling in Favor of Indonesia
1
EU to Revise Palm Oil Rules After WTO Ruling in Favor of Indonesia
2
Bruce Lee vs Ip Man: Who Would Win? Here’s What Hong Kong’s Wing Chun Master Says
3
Former West Java Councilor Abducted in Myanmar
4
Gov’t to Tighten Food Safety After Sukoharjo School Meal Poisoning
5
Indonesian Navy Dismantles Mysterious Bamboo Barriers in Tangerang Waters on Prabowo’s Order
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED