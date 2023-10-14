Harita Nickel's Corporate Responsibility Actions Set Example to Others

Jakarta. Trimegah Bangun Persada (NCKL), a nickel mining firm also known as Harita Nickel, is setting an example of corporate responsibility by actively contributing to the welfare of local communities and environmental preservation in the vicinity of its mining operations, according to Enggartiasto Lukita, Chairman of B-Universe Media Holdings.

"Harita serves as a role model for profitable businesses that prioritize environmental responsibility. They've been taking the right steps in corporate responsibility, and I hope that B-Universe media group can help disseminate information about their commendable efforts," Enggartiasto said during a visit to the Harita Nickel head office in Central Jakarta.

He also said that information regarding Harita Nickel's corporate responsibility initiatives could be shared through a series of articles and video productions.

Enggartiasto said that such initiatives could serve as a counterbalance to news about mining activities that harm the environment. Harita Nickel has been actively involved in initiatives such as tree planting to mitigate their environmental impact, he added.

Harita Nickel's President Director, Roy Arman Arfandy, further revealed that the company's workforce consists of 86 percent local employees. Additionally, Harita Nickel is committed to transferring knowledge to its local workers, enabling them to learn and adopt new technologies within the industry.

