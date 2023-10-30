Here Are BNI’s Corporate Actions in Past 4 Years

Jakarta. BNI has taken a series of corporate actions in the past four years since Erick Thohir became the minister of state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

BNI’s president director Royke Tumilaar said Erick’s leadership had helped the state-owned bank grow.

“We were able to achieve many things. In the four years of the SOEs’ transformation, we were able to spur a positive growth with long-term prospects,'' Royke was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Over the past four years, BNI has implemented some corporate action. The bank has set up new offices in Seoul and Tokyo, as well as a new outlet in Amsterdam. BNI has partnered with the SOE Ministry to establish Indonesia Incorporated Hong Kong, according to Royke.

“BNI also became the first national bank to issue green bonds worth Rp 5 trillion. Followed by the strengthening of the sustainable linked loan program,” Royke said.

BNI also acquired Bank Mayora and transformed it into Hibank, a digital-first SME bank. Royke added: “We have also established the BNI Ventures as our strategy to respond to the potential of digital banking development.”

The bank also issued negotiable certificates of deposit worth Rp 2.39 trillion. BNI Sekuritas Pte. Ltd. (BSPL), a subsidiary of BNI Sekuritas, is now operating in Singapore.

BNI has established partnerships with at least 13 sub-national banks. Royke said BNI became the first bank to directly take part in infrastructure development and the digital finance ecosystem development of the new capital Nusantara. BNI got approval to conduct a stock split with a 1:2 ratio at a shareholders’ meeting. This also got interest from the public, according to Royke.

“All of these corporate actions are under Minister Erick Thohir’s leadership over the past four years. We believe BNI will continue to take a step forward and achieve so many great things,” Royke said.

