Here are Some Must-use Features to Boost Sales on E-commerce Platform

Jakarta. A myriad of micro, small and medium enterprises, or MSMEs, in Indonesia are now making use of e-commerce platforms to grow their businesses.

Many of them are setting up their online stores at Tokopedia, which claims to have 12+ million sellers of which almost all of them are local MSMEs. There are a number of tools available for MSMEs to increase their sales. Tokopedia also recently shared some tips that MSMEs could follow to drive sales on Tokopedia. Here are the tips:

Evaluate and Analyze the Market

MSMEs can use the Statistik Toko (Store Statistics) feature on the Tokopedia Seller app to improve their business strategies. This feature enables sellers to analyze their net income, spending, customer order trends, and many more.

Use Automatic Ads

Want to get new customers? Use TopAds. This feature places product ads at the top of the Tokopedia page in just a click. This will help MSMEs reach more customers and boost sales.

Hone Promo Strategy

Customers love promotions. MSMEs can try setting up product bundling or offering discounts for customers.

“Sellers can activate the Bebas Ongkir [‘Free Delivery Fee’] feature so customers will not worry over the delivery fee,” Edwin Mailoa, the Logistics Vice President at Tokopedia, was quoted as saying in a recent press release.

Use Smart Warehouse

Looking to expand your business reach? MSMEs can place their products in Dilayani Tokopedia smart warehouses that are spread across different regions in Indonesia.

“Dilayani Tokopedia helps the sellers’ operations, starting from receipt, packaging, and delivery to transaction problem handling. This way, MSMEs can focus more on growing their business, Samuel Simanjuntak, the Associate Vice President of Fulfillment Tokopedia, said.

Choose the Right Shipping

Tokopedia provides three types of shipping service options for sellers to choose from. A courier pick-up service will have the courier pick up the products from the seller’s specified location. Sellers can also drop them off themselves at drop-off points. Tokopedia also has a cashless airway bill (AWB) which helps sellers record addresses, receipts, and shipping costs via logistics partners automatically.