Here’s How BNI Helps MSMEs Go Global

Jakarta. State-owned bank BNI recently talked about how it planned to help Indonesian micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to go global.

According to BNI’s director for consumer banking Corina Leyla Karnalies, BNI helps introduce MSMEs to penetrate into the international market as the internet economy grows massively.

“As a state-owned bank, we continue to proactively try to boost MSMEs’ performances so they can spur Indonesia’s economic growth even greater,” Corina said at the 2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit at Hutan Kota by Plataran in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Amidst the growing internet economy, BNI has shifted from conventional services to digital. The bank has BNI Mobile Banking for its individual customers. BNIDirect is also available for its corporate customers. This shift causes up to 23.3 percent year-on-year growth in BNI Mobile Banking. As of June 2023, BNI Mobile Banking has 14.9 million users.

“A bank’s job is to facilitate its customers, be it individuals or companies, access to services such as account opening and financing. It is also our job to make sure that banking is increasingly becoming more accessible,” Corina said.

BNI also pledged to continue to make innovations to meet its customer’s needs. This includes helping Indonesians’ financial literacy, particularly the MSME customers. The bank also offers BNI Xpora for Indonesian MSMEs and diasporas who wish to boost their business capacity and export to other markets. This solution is readily available via a website that BNI says is easily accessible.

“We also facilitate business matching. For instance, we have signed a [memorandum of understanding] with Koima [Korea Importers Association]. We have brought our MSMEs there and facilitated a business matching with 70 businesses,” Corina said.





