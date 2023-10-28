Saturday, October 28, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Here’s How BNI Helps MSMEs Go Global

October 27, 2023 | 11:01 am
SHARE
Corina Leyla Karnalies, the director for consumer banking at state-owned bank BNI, speaks at the 2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit in Jakarta on Oct. 25, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of BNI)
Corina Leyla Karnalies, the director for consumer banking at state-owned bank BNI, speaks at the 2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit in Jakarta on Oct. 25, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of BNI)

Jakarta. State-owned bank BNI recently talked about how it planned to help Indonesian micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to go global.

According to BNI’s director for consumer banking Corina Leyla Karnalies, BNI helps introduce MSMEs to penetrate into the international market as the internet economy grows massively. 

“As a state-owned bank, we continue to proactively try to boost MSMEs’ performances so they can spur Indonesia’s economic growth even greater,” Corina said at the 2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit at Hutan Kota by Plataran in Jakarta on Wednesday.  

Amidst the growing internet economy, BNI has shifted from conventional services to digital. The bank has BNI Mobile Banking for its individual customers. BNIDirect is also available for its corporate customers. This shift causes up to 23.3 percent year-on-year growth in BNI Mobile Banking. As of June 2023, BNI Mobile Banking has 14.9 million users.

“A bank’s job is to facilitate its customers, be it individuals or companies, access to services such as account opening and financing. It is also our job to make sure that banking is increasingly becoming more accessible,” Corina said.

BNI also pledged to continue to make innovations to meet its customer’s needs. This includes helping Indonesians’ financial literacy, particularly the MSME customers. The bank also offers BNI Xpora for Indonesian MSMEs and diasporas who wish to boost their business capacity and export to other markets. This solution is readily available via a website that BNI says is easily accessible.

“We also facilitate business matching. For instance, we have signed a [memorandum of understanding] with Koima [Korea Importers Association]. We have brought our MSMEs there and facilitated a business matching with 70 businesses,” Corina said.


 

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

BNI’s Green Bond Helps Bank Cuts Emission
Special Updates 3 hours ago

BNI’s Green Bond Helps Bank Cuts Emission

 State-owned bank BNI recently revealed that it had issued green bonds worth over Rp 5 trillion (approximately $314.6 million).
Ruling Party PDI-P Confirms Gibran's Departure 
News 3 hours ago

Ruling Party PDI-P Confirms Gibran's Departure 

 Gibran, aged 36, was nominated as the running mate by the Golkar Party, a member of the Prabowo coalition.
Bakrie & Brothers Records Rp 3 Trillion in Net Revenue in 3rd Quarter of 2023
Business 3 hours ago

Bakrie & Brothers Records Rp 3 Trillion in Net Revenue in 3rd Quarter of 2023

 During the same quarter, Bakrie achieved an operating profit of Rp 228.33 billion, marking a significant increase of nearly 159% y-o-y.
Digital Economy Key to Boost Indonesia’s Competitiveness: Gov’t
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Digital Economy Key to Boost Indonesia’s Competitiveness: Gov’t

 According to Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga, the digital economy calls for collaboration with the private sector.
Generous House Purchase Incentive Won’t Harm State Revenue, Official Says
Business 4 hours ago

Generous House Purchase Incentive Won’t Harm State Revenue, Official Says

 This incentive is necessary to counteract the slowdown in the real estate sector, as consumers tend to postpone their purchases. 
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

French, British Investors in Talks with Indonesia on Nickel Smelter
1
French, British Investors in Talks with Indonesia on Nickel Smelter
2
Gov’t Mulls Giving Incentives to Electric Car Producers
3
Researcher Predicts Smooth Transfer of Power in 2024
4
South Korean National Arrested in Connection with Immigration Official's Death
5
US Strikes Iran-Linked Sites in Syria in Retaliation For Attacks on US Troops
Opini Title
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Lithium: A New Global Quest for Spices
Lithium: A New Global Quest for Spices
Southeast Asia Retail: Small Format Is Here to Stay
Southeast Asia Retail: Small Format Is Here to Stay
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED