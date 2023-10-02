Monday, October 2, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Here’s How to Store Rice Flour Properly

October 2, 2023 | 7:00 am
SHARE
(Photo Courtesy of Rose Brand)
(Photo Courtesy of Rose Brand)

Jakarta. Rice flour has become a must-have in the kitchen, especially if you are into Indonesian snacks. It has become a key ingredient for the traditional pancake serabi and the sweet coconut rice porridge, better known as bubur sumsum. Indonesians also use rice flour to make nagasari, rempeyek, and the list goes on. But storing rice flour the right way is key to making sure that it remains fresh for a long time. And here are some tips on how to store rice flour:

Keep Them Separate

Do not store different rice flours in one container. It is advisable to finish one packaging of rice flour first before opening another one. Mixing different rice flours in one container can affect its shelf life.

Air-Tight Containers

Immediately pour the rice flour into an air-tight container after you open up the packaging to keep it fresh. Doing this will also help prevent kitchen bugs or moisture from getting into your rice flour. You can also use the actual packaging of the rice flour if it can close properly.

Use Dry and Clean Container

Make sure that the containers are dry and clean. A moist and dirty container can lead to fungi and pests. Also avoid direct sunlight. 

Store in Fridge

Storing rice flour in a fridge is another way to make sure that it stays fresh. Not planning on using rice flour anytime soon? Put it in a freezer to prevent bugs. But if you are going to use it immediately, store it in a chiller, while keeping it away from wet and strong-smelling food.

Avoid Storing Rice Flour for Way Too Long

Rice flour may be able to stay fresh for a long time but its quality will certainly drop if stored for way too long. Not only will its smell and taste change, it will affect your dish’s taste. Rice flour has a shelf life of 6 months after opening. Better get a new one if half a year has gone by.

So those are some tips on how to store your rice flour properly. If you are looking for a kitchen staple, you might want to check out Rose Brand. Its rice flour is made from carefully selected rice grains and goes through a strict production process. Rose Brand also offers other types of flours, namely tapioca and glutinous rice.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty for Three Accused of Killing Nine Victims
News 2 hours ago

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty for Three Accused of Killing Nine Victims

 According to the indictment, at least seven of the victims were related to the suspected mastermind of the serial murders.
UK Unveils $33m Grant for Indonesia's Green Growth During Trevelyan's Visit
News 6 hours ago

UK Unveils $33m Grant for Indonesia's Green Growth During Trevelyan's Visit

 The grant marks the second phase of the UK's support for the LCDI initiative that Bappenas is spearheading.
Jokowi Says Building Bullet Train Gives Indonesia Invaluable Experience
News 6 hours ago

Jokowi Says Building Bullet Train Gives Indonesia Invaluable Experience

 Jokowi acknowledged that the project, like many other key initiatives undertaken by his government, has faced its share of criticism.
International Arrivals Through August Surpass 2022 Figures
Lifestyle 8 hours ago

International Arrivals Through August Surpass 2022 Figures

 The BPS cautioned that a full recovery remains a distant goal, as the number is still significantly below the pre-pandemic levels.
Church Roof Collapses in North Mexico, Killing At Least Nine 
News 12 hours ago

Church Roof Collapses in North Mexico, Killing At Least Nine 

 Approximately 30 parishioners were believed to have been trapped in the rubble when the roof caved in, officials said.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

PDI-P Confirms Prabowo's Request for Gibran as Running Mate
1
PDI-P Confirms Prabowo's Request for Gibran as Running Mate
2
77 Indonesians Could Be Spared Death Penalty in Malaysia
3
Megawati Dismisses Speculations of Prabowo-Ganjar Pairing for 2024 Election
4
Jakarta Implements Higher Parking Tariffs for Vehicles Skipping Emission Tests
5
Government Grants Operational License to Bullet Train
Opini Title
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED