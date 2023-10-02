Here’s How to Store Rice Flour Properly

Jakarta. Rice flour has become a must-have in the kitchen, especially if you are into Indonesian snacks. It has become a key ingredient for the traditional pancake serabi and the sweet coconut rice porridge, better known as bubur sumsum. Indonesians also use rice flour to make nagasari, rempeyek, and the list goes on. But storing rice flour the right way is key to making sure that it remains fresh for a long time. And here are some tips on how to store rice flour:

Keep Them Separate

Do not store different rice flours in one container. It is advisable to finish one packaging of rice flour first before opening another one. Mixing different rice flours in one container can affect its shelf life.

Air-Tight Containers

Immediately pour the rice flour into an air-tight container after you open up the packaging to keep it fresh. Doing this will also help prevent kitchen bugs or moisture from getting into your rice flour. You can also use the actual packaging of the rice flour if it can close properly.

Use Dry and Clean Container

Make sure that the containers are dry and clean. A moist and dirty container can lead to fungi and pests. Also avoid direct sunlight.

Store in Fridge

Storing rice flour in a fridge is another way to make sure that it stays fresh. Not planning on using rice flour anytime soon? Put it in a freezer to prevent bugs. But if you are going to use it immediately, store it in a chiller, while keeping it away from wet and strong-smelling food.

Avoid Storing Rice Flour for Way Too Long

Rice flour may be able to stay fresh for a long time but its quality will certainly drop if stored for way too long. Not only will its smell and taste change, it will affect your dish’s taste. Rice flour has a shelf life of 6 months after opening. Better get a new one if half a year has gone by.

So those are some tips on how to store your rice flour properly. If you are looking for a kitchen staple, you might want to check out Rose Brand. Its rice flour is made from carefully selected rice grains and goes through a strict production process. Rose Brand also offers other types of flours, namely tapioca and glutinous rice.

