Monday, November 13, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Hibank Promotes MSMEs with #everydayhiro Campaign

November 13, 2023 | 2:19 pm
SHARE
(Photo Courtesy of Hibank)
(Photo Courtesy of Hibank)

Jakarta. Hibank, the subsidiary of the state-owned bank BNI, recently launched #everydayhiro campaign to empower Indonesian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The launch of this campaign also coincided with the National Heroes Day. 

"With this #everydayhiro campaign, Hibank aims to uplift the heroic spirit that our company does on behalf of the heroes, especially the MSMEs, to contribute to the national economic growth. Hibank wants its presence to help MSMEs develop their businesses to be bigger and better," Jenny Wiriyanto, the president director at Hibank, was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

According to Jenny, MSMEs account for about 66 percent of the national gross domestic product and absorb almost 99 percent of the Indonesian workforce. … We wish to make #everydayyhiro a momentum to create more economic heroes to drive Indonesia's growth," Jenny said.

MSMEs today face many challenges ranging from product marketing, access to production materials, and cash flow management, among others. Not many MSMEs have access to banking services. According to the Financial Services Authority (OJK), only 36 percent of MSMEs have access to formal banking services. 

"Hibank's efforts to increase funding allocation and provide digital banking services that are relevant to the needs of MSMEs is an important step in improving financial inclusion, especially for unbanked MSMEs that have the potential to grow. We are also committed to being partners in connecting with solutions and service providers and services needed by MSMEs through the formation and empowerment of ecosystems so that we can help answer challenges in developing MSME businesses," Jenny said.

"This is what prompted us to introduce Hibank's role as an orchestrator of the Indonesian MSME ecosystem," she added.

The latest data shows that the entity formerly known as Bank Mayora has allocated funding to MSMEs. As of October, Hibank had distributed 31.8 percent of its total credit to MSMEs, or approximately Rp 1.74 trillion.

This achievement is in line with Hibank's plan to increase the portion of credit distribution to the MSME segment to 45 percent in 2024.

According to BNI corporate secretary Okki Rushartomo, digital is the future of banking. BNI vows to make sure that every customer gets an integrated financial solution every day.

"With Hibank, we wish to level up MSMEs by giving them access to a more efficient and comprehensive banking service," Okki said.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Merdeka Copper Earns A Rating, Gold Award at ASSRAT 2023
Special Updates 30 minutes ago

Merdeka Copper Earns A Rating, Gold Award at ASSRAT 2023

 On Oct. 30, MSCI increased mining giant Merdeka Copper Gold or MDKA’s ESG rating from BBB to A. T
House’s Defense Commission Unanimously Supports Agus’ Appointment as Military Chief
News 2 hours ago

House’s Defense Commission Unanimously Supports Agus’ Appointment as Military Chief

 Agus pledged to enhance combat readiness to counter "all forms of threats to territorial integrity and national sovereignty."
Prabowo Has No Plan to Change Jokowi’s Economic Diplomacy
News 4 hours ago

Prabowo Has No Plan to Change Jokowi’s Economic Diplomacy

 While Prabowo intends to make Indonesia friends with everybody, he wants a level playing field with other economies.
David Cameron Makes Shock Return to UK Government as Foreign Secretary
News 4 hours ago

David Cameron Makes Shock Return to UK Government as Foreign Secretary

 Cameron, who led the UK government between 2010 and 2016, was appointed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a Cabinet shuffle.
All Presidential Candidates and Running Mates Approved to Contest
News 5 hours ago

All Presidential Candidates and Running Mates Approved to Contest

 All three pairs are expected to arrive at the KPU headquarters on Tuesday for the drawing of their numerical identities.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Jokowi Calls OIC to Unite Against Israel's Atrocities in Gaza
1
Jokowi Calls OIC to Unite Against Israel's Atrocities in Gaza
2
What Israel is Doing is Not Self-Defense: Jokowi
3
ASEAN More Stable Than EU, Mercosur: Business Group
4
Palestine’s Abbas to Send Message to Biden via Jokowi ​​​​
5
Megawati Criticizes ‘Fabrication Ruling’ by Constitutional Court
Opini Title
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED