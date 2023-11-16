Housing Incentives to Boost BNI Griya’s Performance

Jakarta. State-owned bank BNI said that the government-borne value-added tax incentives could give a boon to its homeownership credit BNI Griya’s performance.

The government will waive the value-added tax on new home purchases under Rp 2 billion, starting in early November. Putrama Wahju Setyawan, the director for retail banking at BNI, said these incentives could spur home ownership, while also encouraging the growth of the banking mortgage business. The government is also targeting the primary market which still sees incredibly high demand. According to Putrama, the VAT incentives in 2021-2022 had an impact on increasing mortgage demand by between 5 and 20 percent.

“The incentives this time can bring equal or even greater impact because of today’s great market condition. We are aiming to have BNI Griya book growth of over 10 percent this year. We hope we can also maintain this positive trend,” Putrama said.

The bank will also continue to maintain its partnership with the state-owned developer Perum Perumnas and other developers to address the national backlog. The bank has also launched the BNI DigiGriya digital platform to help customers easily find their properties anywhere and at any time.

“Customers are also automatically connected to the marketing agents for consultation. They can also fill in BNI’s e-form to apply for the homeownership credit. These are all integrated in just one platform,” Putrama said.

