How Kampung Berseri Astra Pekayon Spreads Love for the Planet

Jakarta. Kampung Berseri Astra Pekayon in Bekasi is seeking to be a flourishing tourist village by 2027. But it wants to be a tourist village that teaches its visitors the importance of saving the planet. To this end, the village has joined hands with multinational conglomerate Astra.

It all started with small steps. Almost two decades ago, the local housewives simply wanted to make sure the neighborhood was nice and clean. However, their initiatives grew over the years as the village became part of Astra’s community-based program Kampung Berseri Astra in 2015.

Candles made from used cooking oil as seen in Kampung Berseri Astra Pekayon on Nov. 23, 2023. (JG Photo)

Pekayon is now home to an eco-print workshop. The village produces all sorts of goods ranging from candles made from used cooking oil to beverages from locally grown plants. There are bags made from recycled plastic bags. Most, if not all, homeowners in the village grow plants on their porches. The village also has a hydroponic garden filled with fresh greens.

“I think every region must have a dream, so we should be more motivated. We have a 2027 roadmap. … So we envision ourselves as a tourist village, one where its visitors really enjoy their time here, but we want to also incorporate the education aspect. …But of course, we want to put an emphasis on saving the planet,” Kampung Berseri Astra Pekayon head Eko Purwanto told reporters on Thursday.

“We have received many visits, including those from the environment agencies from other sub-national governments. They come here to learn more about the Pekayon village and our initiatives. That is why we want to become a tourist village that cares for the environment,” Eko said.

The 17-hectare Pekayon is one of the 194 Kampung Berseri Astra villages across Indonesia. Kampung Berseri Astra is the company’s community-based program that integrates four pillars: education, health, environment, and entrepreneurship. As many as 78 of the Kampung Berseri Astra villages have also gotten the government’s Climate Village or Proklim status. This status recognizes the community’s efforts to help save the planet.

"Pekayon has many activities that encourage people to work together to mitigate climate change,” Boy Kelana Soebroto, the head of corporate communications at Astra, said.

Astra is also empowering 1,060 Desa Sejahtera Astra (DSA) in partnership with the government and local communities to help drive the village's community.

Leaves are laid on a piece of cloth as part of the eco-printing process at Kampung Berseri Astra Pekayon in Bekasi on Nov. 23, 2023. (JG Photo)

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: