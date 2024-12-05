Huawei Cloud CXO Camp Calls for Collaborative Innovations

Jakarta. Huawei Cloud Indonesia recently held the fourth edition of its CXO Joint Innovation Camp to forge collaborative innovations among the country's cross-industry key players.

The event -- themed "Collaborating for Resilience and Growth in a Dynamic Era" -- provided space for industry players to share their best practices and insights on navigating industry digitalization through the cloud.

The speakers also discussed how they could tap into business opportunities in the new era of artificial intelligence (AI) in line with the government's goal to spur the country's digital transformation.

Vice President of Asia Pacific Huawei Cloud Business Benson Qin underlined numerous opportunities resulting from the transformation, asserting that true success in the digital landscape could only be achieved with collaboration between industry leaders from various sectors.

“The new slogan of this CXO Joint Camp, 'Collaborating for Resilience and Growth in a Dynamic Era,' reflects Huawei Cloud Indonesia's mission to connect leaders and create innovative solutions. We are committed to contributing to the local industry, empowering local companies to grow, and having a dedicated team here in Indonesia for Indonesia,” Benson said.

Huawei Cloud has expanded services to 33 geographical regions and 93 availability zones worldwide. It has been recognized in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants. Recently, Huawei Cloud ranked first place in terms of comprehensive competitiveness in emerging Asia-Pacific big data markets according to Frost & Sullivan.

Benson also underscored the ongoing global transition towards a borderless world, brimming with endless possibilities for those who are agile enough to leverage it. He encouraged embracing change proactively, exploring new opportunities, and creating new value.

Rainoc, the assistant deputy for technology and information at the State-Owned Enterprises (SOE) Ministry, said that the ministry sought to become a digital technology innovator.

"The ministry, in partnership with Fordigi, has empowered 247,477 SOE employees with the digital skills needed to drive Indonesia's digital transformation. This initiative aligns with the Ministry's goal of becoming a Digital Technology Innovator. By developing a highly skilled workforce, SOEs can improve efficiency, drive innovation, strengthen cybersecurity, and make data-driven decisions," Rainoc told the forum.

Setiaji, the health minister's senior advisor on health technology, shared his insights on the cutting-edge solutions that could transform the delivery of public services.

According to Setiaji, digital innovations enable more efficient, accessible, and inclusive healthcare systems. By leveraging advanced technologies, governments and organizations can enhance service resilience, address disparities, and ensure that essential healthcare reaches underserved communities, driving the future of public health services in a dynamic world.

“Indonesia, the largest archipelago in the world, boasts a rich array of cultures and health facilities. However, we must innovate to enhance efficiency and ensure equitable access to health services. Behind every crisis lies an opportunity for change, and we are dedicated to expanding health services and embracing digital solutions from the start of life,” Setiaji said.

Peruri's government digital planning head Edwin Purwandesi said that cloud technologies and public-private partnerships can provide greater efficiency, innovation, and long-term sustainability, drawing from the state-owned company’s experiences in digital transformation and financial innovation.

“Indonesia is enhancing resilience and competitiveness through digital transformation and collaborative innovation. By adopting Governance 5.0, we are moving from a regulatory model to one that collaborates with citizens. Now is the time for collaboration, not just competition,” Edwin said.

Alto Network's chief technology officer Wahyudi Gunawan said: “Through collaboration with Huawei Cloud, ALTO leverages a hybrid multi-cloud architecture to become Indonesia's leading payment infrastructure provider. This partnership enhances our agility, innovation, and service availability.”

Doku's chief executive officer Chris Yeo said that we could drive financial inclusion through digital payment solutions by ensuring accessibility, affordability, convenience, and trust.

"By providing financial tools to rural and low-income populations, minimizing costs compared to traditional banking, and enhancing transparency, we can empower users and build confidence in the formal financial system,” Chris said.

Cloudwise chief executive officer Andy Yin, TalkCloud's vice president Harry Wu, Ruang Guru's chief technology officer Alvin Francis Tamie were also present at the camp. Other speakers included Dynargie Indonesia's managing director Djoko Murdjono and Huawei Cloud Indonesia's chief technology officer Leon Fang.

Huawei Cloud said that it had been committed to providing Indonesian corporate and individual customers with reliable, efficient, and secure cloud computing services.

The rapid advancements in digital technology are fueling transformations across diverse industries. In Indonesia, the shift is propelled by the collaborative efforts of Huawei Cloud and its partners, who are harnessing the power of cloud computing, big data, AI, and other emerging technologies to drive industrial digitization.

During the camp, Huawei Cloud Indonesia shared a series of digital transformation solutions that the company had rolled out to facilitate the modernization of Indonesian companies. This includes Huawei Cloud's Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Technology-as-a-Service, and Experience-as-a-Services. The platform is committed to furthering research and development with the goal of providing reliable platforms and cloud services while assisting users with the adoption, use, and administration of cloud resources.

As a leader in cloud-native technology, the cloud services provider is also developing products by encouraging full-stack innovation within its cloud infrastructure. While continuously innovating in cutting-edge industries including data, media, and artificial intelligence, Huawei is also helping businesses and governmental organizations achieve seamless cloud integration. This goal is in line with the company's overarching objective of establishing omnipresent intelligence, establishing a ubiquitous cloud presence, and collaboratively constructing a cloud foundation for an intelligent world.

In the Asia-Pacific, Indonesia continues to be one of Huawei Cloud's most important strategic markets. In order to provide local clients with better and more secure services, the platform introduced a local cloud area in 2022. Its support for local enterprises' digital transformation also aligns with Indonesia's target to unlock a golden era by 2045.

