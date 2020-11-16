Huawei Earns Inspiration Award for Consistent ICT Contributions to Indonesia’s Covid-19 Fight

Huawei earns the Inspiration Award at the recent Republika Award 2021. (Photo Courtesy of Huawei)

Jakarta. Huawei Indonesia —the local arm of Chinese tech firm Huawei— recently took home the Inspiration Award at an awarding ceremony held by media outlet Republika Media Mandiri.

Huawei’s dedication and consistency in contributing its ICT solutions to help mitigate the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia have garnered high praise from the public. And Huawei was the only foreign investment company to obtain this award.

The Inspiration Award 2021 centered on the theme #BangkitBareng (#RisingTogether). Huawei Indonesia was awarded the most inspiring company in encouraging resilience and recovery from the pandemic.

“For their service and commitment shown throughout the pandemic, Huawei deserves to be awarded the most inspiring company in encouraging resilience and recovery from the pandemic. This award is our highest appreciation for Huawei Indonesia’s utmost commitment towards helping the nation rebound from the pandemic,” Republika editor-in-chief Irfan Junaidi said in his opening remarks.

State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir directly handed over the award to Huawei Indonesia Director of Government Affairs Yenty Joman.

Yenti reaffirmed Huawei’s commitment to continuously offer its ICT solutions to realize the nation’s aspirations and broader visions, including the Indonesia Emas ('Golden Indonesia') vision.

“We are very humbled and grateful to receive the Inspiration Award 2021 as a gesture of appreciation towards Huawei Indonesia’s contributions during the pandemic,” Yenty said.

“They are part of our long-term commitment that we have been building since we began operating in Indonesia over 21 years ago. That commitment entails being there at every step of Indonesia’s journey towards becoming one of the world’s foremost nations, able to anticipate various challenges, disruptions, and opportunities. We are reaffirming that our contributions in ICT."

Huawei’s Contributions during Pandemic

The Inspiration Award 2021 was awarded to Huawei Indonesia for its active, consistent, and continuous efforts in helping Indonesia face the pandemic through its contributions in ICT.

Huawei Indonesia has offered a diverse variety of contributions, including building an emergency telecommunications infrastructure on Pulau Sebaru at the Thousand Islands Administrative Region when the pandemic first struck in the beginning of 2020.

Huawei Indonesia also takes supporting connectivity seriously; together with Telkomsel and the government via BAKTI Kominfo, it brought 4G LTE broadband networks to Indonesia’s outermost regions.

Thanks to the synergy, connection issues when conducting online classes and other activities during the pandemic were expected to affect fewer people, all the while aiming for democratization of 4G LTE broadband networks. That remote learning in order to mitigate the Covid-19 pandemic no longer became a critical issue in those areas was the expected outcome of this cooperation.

In healthcare, Huawei Indonesia offered support for telemedicine and equipping communications equipment in critical hotspots, including in 600 reference hospitals.

Huawei also provided cloud solutions based on AI to accelerate diagnosis of Covid-19 patients by up to six times faster, with an accuracy rate of up to 93 percent.

Huawei Indonesia recently arranged the shipments of medical equipment to provide medical supplies and equipment as part of the nationwide fight against the coronavirus.

In education, Huawei Indonesia lent universities its e-Learning Management System.

In addition, Huawei is also actively engaging in a series of knowledge and technology sharing programs for universities all over Indonesia in order to yield highly competent digital talents amidst the pandemic through the 100 Thousand Digital Talents program.

These programs are held in collaboration with the government, industry, academia, communities, and the media and educates participants about the most advanced digital technologies as well as cybersecurity.

Huawei Indonesia held “Berbagi Untuk Negeri – I Do Care” in 15 cities in Indonesia to commemorate Eid al-Fitri and Eid al-Adha 1442H.

Through the program, Huawei symbolically offered donations to 30 orphanages and 30 mosques from Jakarta with strict health protocols, followed by other cities simultaneously, making use of live-streaming technology.

Huawei Indonesia has offered assistance to affected members of the society, from protective equipment, primary goods, to vaccination programs for employees and their families.