Huawei Reaffirms Support at Indonesia-China Business Forum 2021

Jakarta. Chinese tech firm Huawei reaffirmed its commitment to support Indonesia at a recent bilateral business forum, the company announced in a statement.

This year, Indonesia and China are celebrating the 71st anniversary of their diplomatic relations. Since the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement in 2013, both countries have enjoyed closer economic ties.

The Indonesia-China Business Forum 2021, which took place on October 19, underscored the importance of bilateral cooperation, as digital technologies play an increasingly pivotal role in empowering government, the economy, and business communities as a whole.

The forum also took place in a hybrid arrangement in Jakarta and Beijing concurrently.

Attending the event were Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Investment Affairs, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Indonesian Ambassador to China Djauhari Oratmangun, Governor of Bank Indonesia Perry Warjiyo, and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mahendra Siregar.

The panel discussion also involved senior advisor on the economy at the Investment Ministry Indra Darmawan, Bank Indonesia's financial markets development head Donny Hutabarat, and general manager of Sinovac Biotech Ltd Helen Yang, regional manager representative of Huawei Luna Liu. The moderator was Chairman of the Indonesia Chamber of Commerce in China (Inacham) Liky Sutikno.

To welcome the new digital era, strategic relations with the right investment partner are essential. Healthcare and the environment are some examples of Indonesia-China's productive relationship, according to Luhut.

The technology sector will benefit from stronger ties between the two nations." "Usage of technology in all facets of life is inevitable. Having realized this, local companies are partnering with Chinese enterprises such as Huawei to retrofits of knowledge- and technology-sharing," Luhut said.

Djauhari also highlighted China's leap to become one of the world's superpowers by harnessing technology. According to him, China's success story should be a valuable lesson for the Indonesian government and businesses alike." "Looking back on China's experience, they greatly emphasize collaboration in technology, especially between the government and the private sector, to encourage innovation, public services, and economic activities that benefit everyone," Djauhari said.

" For instance, the local government contracted Huawei to build data centers and innovative city projects. A similar model can be implemented in Indonesia. We can receive this knowledge through close relations between Indonesia and China at both government and business levels."

Sharing the same note with Luhut and Djauhari on the importance of collaboration in technology, Luna Liu highlighted human development as an essential core engine for growth.

"For Huawei, talent is the ICT industry's most important resource. It plays a pivotal role to prepare ICT talents to become future players of the ecosystem," Luna said.

" Multiple helix cooperation, especially among industry, government and other key stakeholders, is vital to creating a rich ICT talent ecosystem that is open, collaborative, and beneficial for all and that is capable of facilitating the digital transformation and leap ahead," Luna said.

Separately, VP Public Affairs and Communications of Huawei Indonesia, Ken Qi, reaffirmed commitment to Indonesia, where Huawei has operated and offered its contribution for over 21 years." "In Indonesia, Huawei has contributed our ICT solutions for various sectors, from healthcare, education to mobilizing the transition towards e-government. We hope that the ICT solutions we contributed may help promote Indonesia as an investment destination. Ken said that these solutions are also part of our long-term commitment towards comprehensive digital transformation in Indonesia," Ken said.

"We extend the highest appreciation to the Government of Indonesia for having such a far-sighted vision, clear direction, as well as determination on human development to prepare fertile soil for growth. Huawei's commitment to nurturing 100,000 digital talents annually until 2024 is a testament that we may be able to achieve together Indonesia's grand vision to become a global economic powerhouse by 2030," Ken concluded.