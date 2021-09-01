Huawei Strengthens Contribution and Cooperation in Indonesia’s Cybersecurity

Huawei Asia Pacific president Jeffery Liu (left on the screen), IT Del rector Togar M. Simatupang, Huawei Indonesia CEO Jacky Chen, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, BSSN chief Hinsa Siburian, Huawei CEO and founder Ren Zhengfei (right on the screen) during the signing of the partnership between Huawei Indonesia, BSSN, IT Del in Jakarta on September 27, 2021. (Photo Courtesy of Huawei)

Jakarta. Huawei Indonesia has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting cybersecurity knowledge sharing through the renewal of the MoU on cybersecurity cooperation with the National Cyber and Crypto Agency (BSSN), sealing off a new, tripartite cooperation agreement with Institut Teknologi Del (IT Del) in a signing ceremony on Monday.

Under the renewed MoU, Huawei and BSSN will extend and further expand their collaboration beyond capacity building as both would join hands to facilitate advanced learnings, professional certification and competence upgrade on cybersecurity matters.

Meanwhile, the new tripartite cooperation agreement will suggest the establishment of IT Del to become a collaboration hub on cybersecurity for universities across Indonesia.

Witnessing the signing ceremony was Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Huawei CEO and founder Ren Zhengfei, Huawei Asia Pacific president Jeffery Liu Huawei Asia Pacific president, and Huawei Indonesia CEO Jacky Chen.

Minister Luhut also held a high-level discussion with Ren to mark a renewed collaboration and long-term commitment of the leading global ICT provider, especially in cybersecurity enhancement in Indonesia.

Luhut highly praised the Indonesian representative office to Ren.

“You are lucky to have the Indonesian representative office here for making Huawei popular and the technology has been widely used. The establishment of Huawei Academy in Indonesia and the tripartite cooperation between Huawei, BSSN and IT Del, also showed Huawei commitment to not only building digital infrastructure in Indonesia, but also digital human resources development and transfer of high technology,” Luhut said.

“I am sure Huawei could make a significant contribution to Indonesia’s Green Development and Smart Future. In the next few years, digital property will be one of the most valuable assets in the next generation.”

Ren also spoke highly of Indonesia.

“Indonesia is a beautiful and great nation, boasting long coastal lines, a wealth of natural resources, and a wide variety of agricultural produce,” Ren said.

Ren opined that besides representing a large, untapped market for Indonesian exports, China also has a few examples of utilizing technology to improve vital operations.

For example, Indonesia can learn to integrate intelligence into the day-to-day running of the nation’s many strategic ports and airports, or alternatively implement 5G, AI, wireless, and radar technologies to improve safety at coal mines to a substantial degree.

“Huawei thanks Indonesia for its long standing support for our local team in the country. With the great trend towards collaboration and shared success between China and Indonesia, based on respecting each other’s sovereignty integrity, political systems, and social customs, we believe that together we will lay the foundation for Indonesia’s future,” he reaffirmed.

Also attending the MOU and cooperation agreement signing were BSSN chief Hinsa Siburian and IT Del rector Togar M. Simatupang.

Hinsa lauded Huawei for the close collaboration since the cooperation was inked in 2019.

“I hope beside programs and activities that have been running so far, some necessary improvements would be made in the areas of R&D of 5G technology, where Huawei's experience in delivering 5G technology in many countries become one of the very advantages BSSN is needed, so that BSSN has an overview how to formulate national policy in security 5G cyber technology," he said.

"In addition, the development and utilization of cryptography where Huawei has experience in implementing cryptography in its various technological solutions, so that BSSN can study its application. BSSN strongly supports the cooperation of the three parties, between BSSN, Huawei and the Del Institute of Technology as a form of collaboration between the government, business actors, and academics. We express our high appreciation to Huawei and the Del Institute of Technology who have serious attention to cybersecurity aspects and have high enthusiasm to collaborate in realizing cybersecurity through collaboration with BSSN.”

In his welcoming remarks, Huawei Indonesia CEO Jacky Chen said "the renewal of the MoU marks a new milestone in our joint cybersecurity initiative as it will involve more universities and reach out to the wider public to benefit in this program.”

To date, nearly 7,000 government officials and civil servants have benefited from the collaboration between Huawei and BSSN since 2019 through various training activities, webinars and joint programs.

IT Del rector Togar added, "the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment, BSSN, IT Del, and Huawei Indonesia took the initiative to develop a talent ecosystem in cybersecurity. The memorandum of understanding was made aimed at creating joint synergies in ecosystem development to prepare skilled workers in the field of cybersecurity so that they can increase the productivity and competitiveness of the nation in the industrial era 4.0.”

Started the Indonesia office with only five employees 21 years ago, Huawei Indonesia has grown to have over 2,000 staffers of whom 90 percent are locals and therefore contributes to the local economy.

During the pandemic, it has launched a series of “I Do” campaigns to give back to the community, recognizing a need to create shared value and support economic, social, and environmental progress.

Under the “I Do Care,” it provides relief aid for the disaster victims and donations to the needy, while through “I Do Collaborate,” it joins hands with the government, business communities and key stakeholders to drive digital transformation in the ecosystem.

Through “I Do Contribute,” it strives to cultivate 100,000 Indonesian digital talents for 5 years to build a solid foundation for future-ready human capital, while it also finds creative and innovative ways through cutting-edge technologies through “I Do Create” to enhance government institutions and enterprises with the implementation of AI, big data, and cloud computing.