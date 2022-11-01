‘I Love Viscose’ at Jakarta Fashion Week 2023

Jakarta. Models dressed in bright-colored everyday looks to contemporary batik dresses —all made from viscose rayon— on Sunday glided across the runway of the highly anticipated Jakarta Fashion Week or JFW 2023.

Everything the models wore that evening was part of the “I Love Viscose” collaboration between viscose rayon producer APR and five local brands, namely: BT Batik Trusmi, Everyday, Frederika, Geulis, and Olin Workrobe. As part of the collection, these five brands have turned APR’s biodegradable viscose rayon into clothing pieces in a bid to promote sustainable fashion at Jakarta’s hottest fashion event.

Rayon is a breathable fabric and keeps its wearer cool under the scorching sun. It is also versatile and blendable with other materials such as cotton, denim, or spandex. Also, rayon’s biodegradable nature makes it inseparable from sustainable fashion.

Geulis kicks off the "I Love Viscose" fashion show at Jakarta Fashion Week on Oct. 30, 2022. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)

The “I Love Viscose” fashion show kicked off with Geulis. Bright colors such as peach, lilac, yellow, and lime green were dominant. There were lots of layering silhouettes and a touch of floral patterns. Geulis also introduced three new and timeless looks for its menswear brand Kasep.

Next was Oline Workrobe. Oline Workrobe used APR’s viscose rayon as well as degradable fabric to create Niskala, a trendy collection inspired by the -pandemic times.

Frederika's Sweet Plantation collection at Jakarta Fashion Week on Oct. 30, 2022. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)​​​​

Models then strutted the runway in Frederika's latest collection, Sweet Plantation. This collection took inspiration from the acacia industrial forest plantation in Riau and is managed by APR's supplier, APRIL group. In this collection, Frederika tells the story of the harmony between human needs and nature using a batik cap —a batik motif created using copper stamps— in rectangular patterns. This pattern is also a symbol of how the fashion industry is evolving in a more advanced direction.

The fashion show then took a dramatic turn as models dressed in PT Batik Trusmi’s elaborate, majestic gowns.

Using APR's viscose rayon, BT Batik Trusmi's collection tells the love story of Sunan Gunung Jati and Chinese royal Princess Ong Tien. BT Batik Trusmi's collection embraces the Ong Tien motif, inspired from the endless knot that symbolizes luck, wisdom, and eternity. The collection also uses Sunan Gunung Jati — inspired by the ornaments found at the saint's cemetery complex. As well as Cirebon bridal and floral motifs representing ornaments on Chinese ceramics, and the Mega Mendung pattern that is unique to Cirebon.

The "I Love Viscose" fashion show then ended on a high with Everyday's Shape & Form collection. The color picks were more vibrant, and the outfits were predominantly in gingham patterns. This collection took inspiration from the "shapes and forms" that we come across Everyday in cities. Everyday uses rayon and a cotton blend that is not only comfortable for everyday wear but also environmentally friendly.

“APR being at the Jakarta Fashion Week 2023 is in line with our commitment to support the sustainable textile and fashion industry, and also raise awareness about sustainable fashion at home,” APR head of marketing communication Zoey Rasjid said in a statement.

“This is also part of our commitment to promote ‘Everything Indonesia’, in this regard, supporting more fashion works that originate from Indonesia and are made for Indonesia,” Zoey said.

APR also gives its support for JFW’s annual fashion designer competition or Lomba Perancang Mode (LPM). And just last week, APR worked together with five local fashion brands at the Jakarta Muslim Fashion Week to help realize Indonesia’s dream of becoming the global trendsetter for Islamic fashion by 2024.