ICT Training for Vocational Teachers Held in Collaboration with Huawei Indonesia

Jakarta. The Indonesian government prioritizes human resources within the Medium-Term National Development Plan (2020-2024). To fulfill this agenda, the Education, Culture, Research and Technology Ministry plays an important role in democratizing quality education.

Besides, an equally important task is improving productivity and competitiveness through vocational education, empowered by partnership with the industry. Optimizing business and industry’s involvement in vocational education is key to the creation of a link and match.

The Directorate General of Vocational Education, part of ministry, facilitates the wireless and microwave equipment installation training program for vocational teachers. This activity is a result of the collaboration between the government -- the Presidential Staff Office (KSP) and the Education Ministry -- and Huawei Indonesia and aims to increase vocational teachers’ knowledge in ICT and networking, especially wireless and microwave equipment.

This activity is held at the Huawei ASEAN Academy Engineering Institute Jakarta over six days, with opening remarks from Chief of Presidential Staff Office General (ret.) Dr. Moeldoko and attended by Huawei Indonesia CEO Jacky Chen, and Director General of Vocational Education Wikan Sakarinto.

This training is a continuation of the partnership between the Education Ministry and Huawei Indonesia, which has been in effect since 2019, wherein 502 vocational students have previously participated in a similar training. For 2021, as many as 140 vocational teachers whose respective schools have been recognized as Centers of Excellence will participate.

There will be seven waves in total, with each wave joined by 20 teachers. In addition, participants will be asked to transfer their theoretical and practical knowledge to at least 60 students in their respective schools.

In his opening remarks at the Huawei ASEAN Academy Engineering Institute Jakarta, Moeldoko said that the synergistic Training of Trainers (ToT) program between the Directorate General of Vocational Education, the Education Ministry and Huawei Indonesia is very strategic in supporting the industry's needs for vocational graduates who are ready to work in a sustainable and accelerated manner.

“Through this program, vocational school teachers can receive direct training from experts from Huawei. Based on their teaching abilities, the knowledge that teachers have obtained from experts will certainly be more easily transmitted to their students, so that the transfer of knowledge and technology becomes more effective,” Moeldoko said.

“This training program is expected to accelerate the achievement of the government's target to print 9 million digital human resources in Indonesia by 2030 and support the realization of the vision of Indonesia Gold in 2045. High appreciation for the synergy of the Directorate General of Vocational Education of the ministry and Huawei Indonesia," he added.

Huawei Indonesia CEO Jacky Chen said the ToT program is part of Huawei’s longstanding and continued program focused on developing Indonesia’s digital talents’ competence, “which we started when we first arrived in Indonesia over 21 years ago”.

“To optimize this program, we have provided facilities complete with the most advanced technologies as well as globally competent trainers for our vocational teachers who are present today. We are optimistic this training program will accelerate our mission to offer 100 thousand competent digital talents within the next 5 years,” Jacky said.

The Huawei ASEAN Academy Engineering Institute Jakarta has the most complete facilities in Asia Pacific, with over 100 coachers, over 3,000 training courses, and over 100 mirroring environments complete with laboratories, classrooms, training facilities, and other facilities where one can learn about hardware installation and fieldwork.

“We are opening our doors to vocational educators to learn about the most advanced technologies at the Huawei ASEAN Academy Engineering Institute Jakarta,” Jacky said.

At the same opportunity, Director General of Vocational Education Wikan Sakarinto revealed that vocational education is an important part of the national education system, playing strategic role of providing quality manpower and workforce.

“The paradigm held by vocational educators and industry alike has to change: neither do educators prepare graduates alone, nor does the industry passively employ graduates, but rather we expect that both can actively synergize from the start of the learning process to help equip graduates with the hard skills and soft skills needed for work,” he said.

“As they stand at the forefront of advancing our vocational education, teachers need to increase their competency levels, moreover considering the pace at which technology is developing, which demands teachers to adapt to change and possess the creativity needed to teach their students. This training is also a form of upskilling and reskilling for vocational teachers, and it is expected that the knowledge they have gained can be transferred to students at their own schools, so they may possess the competencies needed in the future,” Wikan added.

According to Wikian, teachers will be equipped with a rich assortment of knowledge on renewable technology as well as case studies courtesy of Huawei. These will help educators understand what the industry needs as well as the qualifications required, while also raising the competencies of vocational schools and students alike.

“We appreciate the cooperation between the Directorate General of Vocational Education and Huawei Indonesia. This is in line with the government’s focus of realizing an advanced Indonesia, supported by developing quality talents as the current main priority. The synergy between education and industry is expected to accelerate the quality of national human resources and raise the competitiveness of the industry as a whole,” he concluded.