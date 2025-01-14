Immigration Minister Agus Andrianto Inaugurates 90 Senior Officials

Jakarta. Immigration and Correctional Facilities Minister Agus Andrianto inaugurated 90 senior officials within his office on Tuesday. The event, held at the Yusuf Adiwinata Hall on the 12th floor of the ministry's building in South Jakarta, was also attended virtually by the ministry's Regional Offices and Technical Implementation Units (UPT) across Indonesia.

In his speech, Minister Agus focused on the importance of focusing on advancing work units by implementing programs established by each main unit. “Congratulations to the newly appointed officials. I hope you can carry out your duties effectively and responsibly. The officials appointed today have gone through a thorough process in accordance with applicable regulations to fill positions as Heads of Regional Offices,” Minister Agus said.

Minister Agus also emphasized the need for the newly appointed Regional Office Heads to quickly adapt to the new organizational environment. This adaptation should include accelerating operational management practices, such as office services, organizational management, and human resource development.

"Immediately follow up on the 13 acceleration programs I have outlined to meet the demands of increasingly rapid competition and change in this digital era," Minister Agus stressed.

He further reminded all officials to continue collaborating, synergizing, and maintaining effective communication with the Justice Ministry, Human Rights Ministry, and other stakeholders. Concluding his remarks, Minister Agus urged all officials to embody excellent public service, offering friendly, efficient, and high-quality service to all stakeholders.

"Finally, once again, congratulations to the newly appointed officials. Carry out the trust given to you to the best of your ability and work with prayers. May God Almighty grant us all strength, both physically and spiritually. Good luck," Minister Agus concluded.

