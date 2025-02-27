In Line with IMO, PIS Presents 3 Strategies to Become a World-Class Indonesian Maritime Player

The Jakarta Globe
May 28, 2025 | 5:08 pm
Executives of Pertamina International Shipping pose for a group photo during the 2025 Indonesia Maritime Week in Jakarta, May 28, 2025. (Handout)
Executives of Pertamina International Shipping pose for a group photo during the 2025 Indonesia Maritime Week in Jakarta, May 28, 2025. (Handout)

Jakarta. Pertamina International Shipping (PIS), the subholding for Integrated Marine Logistics under the Pertamina Group, reaffirmed its position as a catalyst for national maritime transformation by presenting three main strategies at the 2025 Indonesia Maritime Week (IMW) held at the Jakarta International Convention Center (JICC).

PIS's initiative aligns with the call of International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez, who emphasized the importance of concrete actions to promote efficiency and sustainability in the global maritime sector.

According to Arsenio, Asia, and particularly Indonesia, holds significant potential in the maritime industry. He noted that 95 percent of the world's shipbuilding takes place in Asia, and the world's major ports are also located in the region.

"About 40–60 percent of global import-export transactions occur in Asia. In terms of seafarers, Asia ranks among the top four global suppliers, with Indonesia in third place. My mission for Indonesia, for Asia, and indeed for this sector globally, is for us to focus on real action and tangible outcomes. We already have the tools -- we just need to move forward with what we've committed to doing," said Arsenio.

He also emphasized the importance of environmentally sustainable business practices in Asia and Indonesia.

“Don’t stop evolving in terms of maritime security, safety, and environmental protection. How can this business become sustainable? We definitely need to increase investment in this sector,” he added.

Arsenio further highlighted the critical role of digitalization in the industry:

“Then there’s the use of digital tools that we've discussed here. We can improve the efficiency of ships operating at sea, as well as port operations, by leveraging the technologies that are already available.”

Responding to these challenges, PIS Chief Financial Officer Diah Kurniawati outlined three core strategies that serve as the foundation for the company's sustainable growth, as it continues to expand into international waters.

“We are continuously strengthening PIS’s competitiveness at the global level by focusing on efficiency, sustainability, and cutting-edge technology. These three strategies are designed to position PIS as a key player in Asia’s energy logistics chain,” said Diah.

The first step involves enhancing domestic infrastructure capabilities, such as terminals and ports. The second focuses on diversifying cargo types, including petrochemicals and dry bulk. The third centers on developing new technologies and human resources to boost operational efficiency.

At IMW 2025, PIS also highlighted its initiatives grounded in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, such as the development of green shipping, green ports, and real-time data tracking systems to support seafarer safety and energy efficiency.

“From my perspective as CFO, my vision is to make Indonesia a global hub for sustainable and smart maritime logistics. This means digitally integrated ports and fleets, supported by clean energy,” Diah concluded.

PIS also emphasized the synergy within the Pertamina Group ecosystem, where clean energy subholdings like Pertamina New & Renewable Energy (PNRE) play a vital role in supporting the national energy transition, aligned with the strategic direction of the global maritime sector.

