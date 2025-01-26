India, Indonesia Agree to Address Trade Barriers

The Jakarta Globe
January 26, 2025 | 7:05 am
SHARE
Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto and Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on the sidelines of the India-Indonesia CEOs Forum in New Delhi on Jan. 25, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs)
Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto and Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on the sidelines of the India-Indonesia CEOs Forum in New Delhi on Jan. 25, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs)

Jakarta. India and Indonesia have agreed to address technical trade barriers, according to Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto.

Airlangga recently met with Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on the sidelines of the India-Indonesia CEOs forum in New Delhi. The forum was part of President Prabowo Subianto’s visit to India as the chief guest on New Delhi’s Republic Day.

According to a press release, Airlangga and Goyal discussed bolstering bilateral trade ties, including addressing various trade barriers, be it licenses, quotas, non-tariff measures, and customs procedures, among others. Government data shows India-Indonesia trade totaled $27 billion and saw a 20.54 percent growth between 2019 and 2023. The talks also touched on issues related to Indonesian palm oil and coal exports to India. The ministers also discussed the safeguard or quantitative restrictions on Indonesian low ash metallurgical coke.

“We have agreed with India to assign a technical team to address all [trade] issues on the technical level, and hold another bilateral meeting in mid-February in New Delhi,” Airlangga was quoted as saying in a press statement.

“Hopefully, this concrete step can bolster Indonesian export [to India] and beef up bilateral trade,” Airlangga said.

The ministers also discussed strengthening trade ties through various international mechanisms, be it the G20, ASEAN-India, and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF).

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Biduk-Biduk: East Kalimantan’s Hidden Gem Where Sea Meets Forest
Lifestyle 5 hours ago

Biduk-Biduk: East Kalimantan’s Hidden Gem Where Sea Meets Forest

 Biduk-Biduk has grown into a must-visit destination for those seeking a mix of tranquility and natural wonders.
Senate Confirms Noem as Trump's Homeland Security Secretary
News 7 hours ago

Senate Confirms Noem as Trump's Homeland Security Secretary

 She released a book last year containing an account of her killing her hunting dog and falsely claimed that she once met with Kim Jong Un.
Legislature and Court Building Projects in Nusantara to Open for Bidding
Business 7 hours ago

Legislature and Court Building Projects in Nusantara to Open for Bidding

 The projects are part of a broader plan to ensure Nusantara is ready to function as the country’s political capital by August 2028.
India and Indonesia Deepen Cooperation in Defense, Trade and Maritime Security
News 15 hours ago

India and Indonesia Deepen Cooperation in Defense, Trade and Maritime Security

 Modi said the two leaders decided to work together in defense production, manufacturing and supply chain sectors.
Graft Fugitive Paulus Tannos Detained by Singapore at Indonesia’s Request
News 15 hours ago

Graft Fugitive Paulus Tannos Detained by Singapore at Indonesia’s Request

 The arrest is effective for 45 days, during which the Indonesian government must submit all necessary extradition documents.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Seeks Extradition of Graft Suspect Paulus Tannos from Singapore
1
Indonesia Seeks Extradition of Graft Suspect Paulus Tannos from Singapore
2
Djokovic Quits Mid-Match and Walks Off to Boos, Putting Zverev in Australian Open Final
3
Indonesia’s Crypto Trading Soars 335% to Reach $40 Billion in 2024
4
EU to Comply with WTO Ruling on Indonesia’s Palm Oil Biofuel Lawsuit
5
Graft Fugitive Paulus Tannos Detained by Singapore at Indonesia’s Request
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED