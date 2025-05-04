Indonesia, Australia Reaffirm Economic Cooperation on OECD Sidelines

June 5, 2025 | 2:46 pm
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto meets with Australian Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell in Paris on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (Handout)
Paris. Indonesia and Australia have reaffirmed their commitment to deepen bilateral economic ties under the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), during a meeting between Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto and Australian Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell in Paris on Wednesday.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting, where both ministers emphasized the importance of advancing strategic cooperation across various sectors.

Airlangga welcomed the recent ratification of the 2025–2029 CSP Plan of Action, which was formalized during Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s visit to Indonesia on May 15.

“This Plan of Action provides a critical foundation to expand cooperation in strategic sectors such as trade, clean energy, digital transformation, and supply chain resilience,” Airlangga said.

He noted that the previous CSP Plan of Action (2020–2024) had significantly boosted bilateral economic engagement, citing examples such as the Jawa Power solar power project and vocational student exchange programs.

Call to Revive Bilateral Economic Forums
Airlangga also highlighted the importance of reactivating the Economic, Trade and Investment Ministers’ Meeting (ETIMM) and the Senior Economic Officials’ Meeting (SEOM) -- two platforms previously instrumental in aligning both countries’ strategic economic agendas.

“Indonesia urges that these forums be held regularly as part of institutionalizing a constructive and results-oriented bilateral economic dialogue,” he said.

Addressing Global Trade Policy Shifts
The two sides also discussed the implications of global tariff policies, including the recent US proposal for a universal 10 percent tariff. Airlangga warned that such protectionist measures risk disrupting global trade and supply chain stability.

He underlined the need for Indonesia and Australia to uphold open markets, reject unilateral measures, and champion a rules-based multilateral trading system.

IA-CEPA Review and Regional Integration
As the Indonesia–Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IA-CEPA) enters its fifth year, Airlangga welcomed Australia’s proposal for a general review of the agreement to optimize its benefits, especially for MSMEs, investment flows, and mutual recognition of standards.

Indonesia also expressed appreciation for Australia’s support in its bid to join the OECD and sought Canberra’s full backing for Indonesia’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), following the submission of its application documents.

In closing, Airlangga thanked Australia for continuing the Prospera technical cooperation program, which has supported Indonesia’s economic reforms since 2018. He expressed hope that Prospera 2.0 will further strengthen Indonesia’s future policy implementation in key sectors.

Indonesia also welcomed Australia’s recently launched Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040 and expressed readiness to explore concrete cooperation in energy transition, digital economy, and education.

