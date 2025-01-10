Indonesia, Hong Kong Discuss Possible Supply Chain Cooperation

Jakarta. Indonesia and Hong Kong governments recently engaged in some talks to explore possible cooperation on supply chain services.

Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto hosted Hong Kong's Financial Secretary Paul Chan on a visit to his Jakarta office on Wednesday. According to a press release, Chan proposed the idea of Hong Kong becoming a partner in supply chain services development in Indonesia. As one of Asia's largest financial services providers, Hong Kong sees a huge potential in working with Indonesia, particularly in the financial sector.

Airlangga welcomed Hong Kong's offer for supply chain development. He encouraged Hong Kong businesses to explore investment opportunities in Indonesia.

"The Indonesian government is offering a suite of fiscal incentives for investors, including tax holidays, tax allowance, investment allowance, and super deduction tax. We offer ease of doing business to enable businesspeople to access a larger market and enhance their efficiency," Airlangga said.

The minister also proposed some possible sectors for Hong Kong investors to invest in, including renewable energy development. Indonesia is also open to greenfield investments, according to Airlangga. Southeast Asia's largest economy later offered its incentive-packed special economic zones (SEZs) for investors in industries, tourism, manufacturing, and digital sectors.

Both governments also discussed the ongoing global economic certainities. Chan praised how Indonesia's economy and market remained robust despite the global challenges, according to Chan.

"Indonesia has a conducive business climate and a surplus of young-age population. These will become the key factors that can strengthen the investment cooperation," Chan said.

