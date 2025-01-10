Indonesia, Hong Kong Discuss Possible Supply Chain Cooperation

The Jakarta Globe
January 10, 2025 | 7:57 am
SHARE
Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto meets with Hong Kong's Financial Secretary Paul Chan in Jakarta on Jan. 8, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs)
Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto meets with Hong Kong's Financial Secretary Paul Chan in Jakarta on Jan. 8, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs)

Jakarta. Indonesia and Hong Kong governments recently engaged in some talks to explore possible cooperation on supply chain services.

Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto hosted Hong Kong's Financial Secretary Paul Chan on a visit to his Jakarta office on Wednesday. According to a press release, Chan proposed the idea of Hong Kong becoming a partner in supply chain services development in Indonesia. As one of Asia's largest financial services providers, Hong Kong sees a huge potential in working with Indonesia, particularly in the financial sector.

Airlangga welcomed Hong Kong's offer for supply chain development. He encouraged Hong Kong businesses to explore investment opportunities in Indonesia.

"The Indonesian government is offering a suite of fiscal incentives for investors, including tax holidays, tax allowance, investment allowance, and super deduction tax. We offer ease of doing business to enable businesspeople to access a larger market and enhance their efficiency," Airlangga said.

The minister also proposed some possible sectors for Hong Kong investors to invest in, including renewable energy development. Indonesia is also open to greenfield investments, according to Airlangga. Southeast Asia's largest economy later offered its incentive-packed special economic zones (SEZs) for investors in industries, tourism, manufacturing, and digital sectors.

Both governments also discussed the ongoing global economic certainities. Chan praised how Indonesia's economy and market remained robust despite the global challenges, according to Chan.

"Indonesia has a conducive business climate and a surplus of young-age population. These will become the key factors that can strengthen the investment cooperation," Chan said.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Jokowi Congratulates PDI-P on 52nd Anniversary amid Growing Feud
News 1 hours ago

Jokowi Congratulates PDI-P on 52nd Anniversary amid Growing Feud

 However, Jokowi declined to respond when reporters asked if he would send wishes to the party during the occasion.
BRICS Newcomer Indonesia Wants to Cool Down Geoeconomic Rivalry
News 2 hours ago

BRICS Newcomer Indonesia Wants to Cool Down Geoeconomic Rivalry

 The statement also came as the government’s attempt to dismiss worries that its BRICS membership could put Jakarta’s trade ties with the US.
Indonesia's BRICS Membership Faced Initial Domestic Opposition: Sugiono
News 2 hours ago

Indonesia's BRICS Membership Faced Initial Domestic Opposition: Sugiono

 Despite the criticism, the government pressed ahead, securing Indonesia’s full membership in BRICS in just three months.
Bahlil to Lead Downstream Industry Development Task Force
News 3 hours ago

Bahlil to Lead Downstream Industry Development Task Force

 This task force is also in charge of ensuring national energy security.
US Orange Juice and Steel will be on Canada's List for Retaliation if Trump Imposes Tariffs
Business 4 hours ago

US Orange Juice and Steel will be on Canada's List for Retaliation if Trump Imposes Tariffs

 Justin Trudeau said Trump is trying to distract from his threats of stiff tariffs by talking about making Canada the 51st state.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Raises Retirement Age to 59 Starting January 2025
1
Indonesia Raises Retirement Age to 59 Starting January 2025
2
Chinese Actor Wang Xing Trafficked to Myanmar to Work in Scam Operation: Thai Police
3
Bukalapak Ceases Most E-Commerce Operations, Shifts to Utility Payments Amid Stock Decline
4
New BRICS Member Indonesia Unfazed by Trump’s Tariff Threats
5
Qatar Agrees to Invest in 1 Million Homes in Indonesia
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED