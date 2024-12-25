Indonesia International Stuntman Show in TMII to Liven Up the Holidays

Jakarta. The Indonesia International Stuntman Show (IISS) is ready to liven up the year-end holidays.

For 30 minutes, people can watch the world’s best stuntman performing formula car stunts, drift cars, and many more. IISS will have an array of other adrenaline-pumping performances like two-wheel cars, drift cars, and freestyle stunts that are set to captivate audiences of all ages.

IISS is taking place in Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (TMII) starting from Nov. 29, 2024 to Jan. 12, 2025. Each session can hold up to 1,700 attendees.

Showbiz company CRK Entertainment has also assigned the state-run Bank Mandiri as its official bank partner. Anyone who wishes to purchase a ticket to IISS can do so via the Livin’ by Mandiri digital app’s lifestyle feature.

There are also tons of promos available on Livin’ by Mandiri, including a welcome bonus of up to Rp 300,000 and a free membership fee for 5 years when applying for a Mandiri credit card. Customers can also get a reward of up to Rp 50,000 by opening the NOW savings account and activating Livin’ by Mandiri. There is also a chance to win an exclusive prize at Spin Wheel by exchanging a receipt worth Rp 1.5 million using Mandiri’s debit/credit card or QRIS Livin’ by Mandiri at IISS.

According to Bank Mandiri’s Vice President Director Alexandra Askandar, the bank’s participation in the 2024 IISS shows the bank’s commitment to providing a seamless transaction solution for its customers.

“Livin’ by Mandiri is not just a banking service. But thanks to Sukha, we can facilitate people's modern lifestyle, including helping them easily get the tickets to IISS directly from the app,” Alexandra said.

Livin’ by Mandiri has recorded over 27.5 million users as of September 2024. The app offers innovative features that let its users make transactions at their fingertips. As a “beyond super app”, Livin’ by Mandiri’s strategies revolve around three pillars: Everyday Banking and More; Beyond Banking; the Next Level Banking Experience.

