Indonesia Joins Preparatory Work for G20 Brazil Leaders’ Declaration

Jakarta. Indonesian government officials have been engaging in the preparatory work for the upcoming G20 Brazil leaders’ declaration set to be unveiled soon.

The G20 members will agree on this declaration when their leaders gather in Rio de Janeiro on Nov. 18-19.

Indonesia and other G20 economies have already had their so-called “sherpas” work on the document since Tuesday. Sherpas are the diplomatic representatives of the G20 leaders who oversee the negotiations. Indonesia has Edi Pambudi, the deputy for international economic cooperation at the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, to lead its delegate at the 4th Sherpa meeting which will go on until Friday.

The past three Sherpa-level meetings and other sessional talks had discussed the priority issues under Brazil’s G20 Presidency. They have also held negotiations on the G20 Brazil Leaders’ declaration.

"The last Sherpa Meeting was quite challenging. The Brazilian Presidency has tried to voice the real needs of the G20 forum to consider the interests of developing countries amidst high global uncertainty. The Brazilian Presidency also took advantage of what Indonesia had done when we presided over the G20 in 2022 to keep the group united. The G20 has reached a consensus for the ministerial meeting at the working group level,” Edi was quoted as saying in a press statement.

Brazil’s G20 Presidency has the slogan "building a just world and a sustainable planet”. It aims to fight hunger, poverty, and inequality. The summit wants to combat climate change, promote energy transition, and sustainable development, as well as reforms of global governance. According to Edi, developing economies closely relate to these priority areas.

Earlier this week, the group of emerging market economies already held its Sherpa meeting to strike a balance between the developed and developing economies in the G20.

