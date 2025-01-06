Indonesia Rolls Out Nutritious Meals Program for Millions of Students

Jakarta. A groundbreaking initiative aimed at combating malnutrition and promoting healthy eating among Indonesia’s underserved communities was launched on Monday, January 6, 2025.

The Nutritious Meals Program, or Makan Bergizi Gratis (MBG), one of the top priorities of President Prabowo Subianto’s Program Hasil Terbaik Cepat, is spearheaded by the National Nutrition Agency (Badan Gizi Nasional/BGN). The program is set to provide free, nutritious meals to millions of Indonesian children.

"For the first time in the history of independent Indonesia, a universal government-subsidized program will provide millions of our students with rich, nutritious meals, processed with high standards of hygiene, ready to be served to children in schools across the largest archipelagic nation in the world," said Philips J. Vermonte, Presidential Communication Office Spokesperson.

Indonesia’s education system is the fourth largest in the world, with more than 60 million students attending over 400,000 schools.

The program has received strong endorsements from United Nations agencies, including the World Food Programme (WFP), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). These organizations view the Nutritious Meals Program as a crucial step toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 2 on Zero Hunger and Goal 3 on Good Health and Well-being.

“A Nobel laureate and economist, Amartya Sen, emphasized the importance of investing in human development, including nutrition, stating that economic growth without investment in human development is unsustainable. This highlights the significant returns on investment that can be achieved through improving nutrition and overall human development,” Philips explained.

According to UNICEF, every dollar invested in nutrition can yield up to $16 in economic returns, benefiting health, educational outcomes, and productivity. The World Bank similarly states that every dollar invested in nutrition can generate returns ranging from $4 to $35.

Key features of the program include high-quality, balanced meals prepared with locally sourced ingredients, ensuring freshness. Central kitchens, locally known as Satuan Pemenuhan Pelayanan Gizi (Nutrition Services Provision Centers), will play a vital role. The program also includes nutritional education, meal planning, and promoting healthy eating habits for participating communities. Local partnerships will help manage food waste in collaboration with local environmental protection offices and sustainable agricultural sources, empowering local farmers.

Philips further mentioned that the program has received support from international community partners, including the School Meals Coalition and the Milan Urban Food Policy Pact (MUFPP). The School Meals Coalition is working to ensure that every child receives a healthy, nutritious meal in school by 2030, targeting the 73 million most vulnerable children worldwide.

"Indonesia aims to serve nutritious meals to 80 million children. This will significantly contribute to the global goal of serving meals at schools to all children by the end of the SDGs," he continued.

The Milan Urban Food Policy Pact recognizes the transformative potential of school meal programs, and its principles have been incorporated into Indonesia’s initiatives. Milan City, which has been running a similar program since 1900, serves 15 million meals per year, or 83,000 meals per day.

“This is not an impossible mission. It’s the first giant step toward Golden Indonesia 2045, when we aim to become one of the world’s top 10 economies, most stable democracies, and a leader in the Global South,” Philips concluded

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: