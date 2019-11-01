Indonesia Welcomes More Vaccines, Seeks Faster Rollout for Teens and Elderly

A health worker administers a Covid-19 vaccine to a middle-schooler at SMPN 25 in Depok on September 10, 2021. (Beritasatu Photo/Uthan)

Jakarta. Indonesia welcomed another shipment of Covid-19 vaccines on Wednesday while also seeking to boost the lagging vaccination rate for elderly and teens aged between 12-17.

The new shipment includes 274,950 finished doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine.

“This brings the total vaccines that have arrived in Indonesia —be it in bulk or finished forms— to about 240 million doses,” Usman Kansong, public information and communication director-general at the Informatics Ministry, said in a press release on Wednesday.

According to Usman, Indonesia has enough supply to reach the target of vaccinating two million people a day. The government is also sparing no effort to bring in more vaccines and distribute them across the archipelago.

Usman said the government would focus on ramping up the vaccination drive for the elderly and teens.

Only 26.43 percent of the elderly group received their first dose, and 18.73 percent got their second shot. The first dose vaccination rate for the teenage population is at 11.83 percent. Indonesia has only administered both doses to 8.12 percent of teenagers, according to Usman.

Vaccination for the elderly is essential for the elderly due to their high fatality rate.

"We need to boost the vaccine rollout for the 12-17-year-olds for a safe limited in-person schooling," Usman said.

In addition to the vaccination, health protocol obedience and enhancing 3Ts (testing, tracing, treatment) are crucial in ending the pandemic.

"Let's keep our masks on. To those who have not gotten the vaccine, please get one immediately," Usman said.

"And to those who have been vaccinated, please encourage your parents, family members, relatives, and those around you to get the vaccine."