Indonesia-EU CEPA Negotiations Enter Final Stage

The Jakarta Globe
June 7, 2025 | 11:57 am
Senior minister Airlangga Hartarto meets European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on June 6, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Ministry of Economic Affairs)
Senior minister Airlangga Hartarto meets European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on June 6, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Ministry of Economic Affairs)

Jakarta. The Indonesian government recently announced that its trade pact negotiations with the European Union or EU had entered the final stage.

Senior minister Airlangga Hartarto recently met with European Union Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maroš Šefčovič in Brussels on Friday local time. The talks centered on making sure that both sides were on the same page to wrap up the Indonesia-EU Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) negotiations within this year. 

"The IEU-CEPA has reached its final stage after nine years of negotiations. This is certainly an important momentum amidst the unpredictable and uncertain global economic conditions, thus showing the importance of cooperation in overcoming global challenges," Airlangga was quoted as saying in a press statement.

Government data showed Indonesia-EU trade amounted to $30.1 billion in 2024. The EU is Indonesia's fifth largest trading partner. The Southeast Asian country ranked 33rd in the European bloc’s biggest trading partner list. Indonesia enjoyed a positive trade balance as the surplus jumped from $2.5 billion in 2023 to $4.5 billion the following year.

According to Airlangga, both sides have reached a consensus on a sustainability framework. Jakarta is also nudging the EU into giving preferential access to its fishery products, the same as what the regional grouping has granted to other partner countries.

"Indonesia and the EU agree to immediately resolve the remaining issues and are ready to announce the completion of the negotiations in substance by the end of June 2025," Airlangga said.

#Economy
Related Articles

Denmark Tries to Get Closer to Indonesia as Clock Ticks Down to Trump Tariff
Business Apr 22, 2025 | 6:56 am

Denmark Tries to Get Closer to Indonesia as Clock Ticks Down to Trump Tariff

 Trump has imposed a 32 percent tariffs on Indonesian goods, while imports from Denmark will face a 20 percent levy.
Indonesia Seeks Stronger Trade Ties with EU, Australia to Offset Potential US Export Losses
Business Apr 19, 2025 | 10:35 pm

Indonesia Seeks Stronger Trade Ties with EU, Australia to Offset Potential US Export Losses

 These intensified diplomatic engagements are part of Indonesia’s broader “mitigation efforts” to counter the effects of the US tariffs.
EU Admits to Rushing Palm Oil Deforestation Law, Simplification Underway 
Business Apr 16, 2025 | 11:27 pm

EU Admits to Rushing Palm Oil Deforestation Law, Simplification Underway 

 Aside from a postponement, work is underway to simplify EU's anti-deforestation regulation which will affect Indonesia's palm oil exports.
Indonesia, EU Seek Each Other’s Markets as Trump Tariffs Take Effect
Business Apr 9, 2025 | 10:20 pm

Indonesia, EU Seek Each Other’s Markets as Trump Tariffs Take Effect

 A visiting French minister says that Europe is seeking to diversify its markets, including with Indonesia, amid Trump's tariffs.
EU Says Trump’s Tariffs Will Harm Indonesia, Plans to Speed Up Trade Pact Talks
Business Apr 4, 2025 | 10:41 am

EU Says Trump’s Tariffs Will Harm Indonesia, Plans to Speed Up Trade Pact Talks

 Just like Indonesia, the EU is also subject to US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs, although at a lower rate.
France, EU Partner to Make Indonesia's Busiest Ports Safer
Business Mar 26, 2025 | 8:44 pm

France, EU Partner to Make Indonesia's Busiest Ports Safer

 France and EU's Global Ports Safety specifically targets Jakarta's Tanjung Priok and Surabaya's Tanjung Perak.
Indonesia, EU Still Can't Agree on Trade Pact's Import Permit
Business Mar 19, 2025 | 3:21 pm

Indonesia, EU Still Can't Agree on Trade Pact's Import Permit

 Indonesia and the EU have been negotiating a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) since July 2016.
Indonesia Steps Up Fishery Export Diplomacy with EU
Special Updates Feb 17, 2025 | 5:37 pm

Indonesia Steps Up Fishery Export Diplomacy with EU

 Indonesia hopes to have greater market access to EU for its fishery products.
EU to Comply with WTO Ruling on Indonesia’s Palm Oil Biofuel Lawsuit
News Jan 24, 2025 | 2:01 pm

EU to Comply with WTO Ruling on Indonesia’s Palm Oil Biofuel Lawsuit

 The EU says it will comply with a recent international trade court ruling on its palm oil biofuel policy.

The Latest

Across Time and Sand, Spanish Muslims Recreate Historic Hajj Journey on Horseback
Lifestyle 30 minutes ago

Across Time and Sand, Spanish Muslims Recreate Historic Hajj Journey on Horseback

 Three Spanish Muslims traveled 5,000 miles on horseback from Andalusia to Mecca, retracing a Hajj route last used in 1491.
Musk-Trump Feud Turned X into a Reality Show
Tech 41 minutes ago

Musk-Trump Feud Turned X into a Reality Show

 Trump vs. Musk feud sends X into chaos, memes flying, and traffic soaring. Could the drama be Musk’s biggest growth hack yet?
‘Want It Fast? Pay Up’: KPK Exposes Extortion Methods Targeting Foreign Workers
News 1 hours ago

‘Want It Fast? Pay Up’: KPK Exposes Extortion Methods Targeting Foreign Workers

 KPK reveals how Labor Ministry officials extorted Rp 53.7b from foreign worker applicants by stalling permits unless bribes were paid.
Danantara in Talks to Join Grab’s $7B GoTo Deal: Bloomberg
Business 3 hours ago

Danantara in Talks to Join Grab’s $7B GoTo Deal: Bloomberg

 Indonesia’s Danantara may join Grab’s $7B GoTo deal, easing regulatory concerns over foreign control of a national tech giant.
