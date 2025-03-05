Indonesian Military PR Team Explores Cooperation with B-Universe

Teguh Adi Prasetyo
March 5, 2025 | 8:37 pm
Major General Hariyanto, head of the military headquarters' PR division, center, and his staff members pose for a photo with a delegation from B-Universe Media Holdings at the military headquarters in Cilangkap, East Jakarta, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (Teguh Adi Prasetyo)
Major General Hariyanto, head of the military headquarters' PR division, center, and his staff members pose for a photo with a delegation from B-Universe Media Holdings at the military headquarters in Cilangkap, East Jakarta, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (Teguh Adi Prasetyo)

Jakarta. The Indonesian Military’s public relations team hosted a visit from the chief editors of B-Universe Media Holdings at its headquarters in Cilangkap, Jakarta, on Wednesday. The meeting focused on exploring potential collaboration in information sharing and dissemination.

Major General Hariyanto, head of the military’s PR division, welcomed the visit as part of broader efforts to strengthen cooperation between the military and the media industry. He emphasized the crucial role of the press in ensuring accurate and reliable information to support national stability.

"We greatly appreciate the visit from the B-Universe delegation as part of our ongoing efforts to build strong relationships with media organizations. The Indonesian Military recognizes the media’s strategic role in maintaining national stability through credible reporting," Hariyanto said.

Discussions centered on potential collaboration in news reporting, particularly in areas related to national security, defense, military professionalism, and the armed forces' contributions to public welfare. Hariyanto also reiterated the military’s commitment to transparency in public communication.

