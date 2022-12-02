Indonesia's Beauty Industry is Thriving

Twenty five local beauty products win awards at the 2022 Tokopedia Beauty Awards in Jakarta on Dec. 1, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of Tokopedia)

Jakarta. Tens of homegrown skincare and cosmetic products on Thursday bagged trophies at the 2022 Tokopedia Beauty Awards.

The winners encompass every beauty enthusiast's must-haves: starting from a face mask, moisturizers to eyeshadow. The awards ceremony had 25 subcategories, including best toner and best moisturizer, to name a few. Tokopedia crowned Somethinc as the fastest-growing brand. Kitschy took home the best newcomer award.

Tokopedia honored Azarine Cosmetics's Hydramax-C Sunscreen as the best sun care. Dear Me's Retinol Moisturizer came home as the best moisturizer that evening.

"I remember how users were skeptical of local brands three to four years ago. They would ask 'why should we use local brands?', ''is this clinically tested?', etc. But we all here have proven that local brands can earn a good reputation," Somethinc co-founder and president Marsela Limesa said at the awarding ceremony.

Somethinc co-founder and president Marsela Limesa gives a speech shortly after receiving the award for the fastest growing brand in Jakarta on Dec. 1, 2022. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)

Tokopedia chose the nominees based on their on-app and social media popularity. E-commerce took factors such as product search trends and sales growth, to name a few. Users then would vote on their top picks. Within a three-week voting period, Tokopedia amassed hundreds of thousands of votes.

"This shows that the public's enthusiasm towards the beauty industry and local products has grown from year to year. Hopefully, Tokopedia Beauty Awards —as well as other Hyperlocal initiatives that we have done— can nurture new Indonesian brands and help contribute to the national economy," AVP of FMCG-Long Tail Tokopedia, Marina Anggraini said at the awarding ceremony.

The awardees do not come home empty-handed. Tokopedia Beauty Awards winners will get a special "winner badge" to attract more buyers. They will also get TopAds credits as well as business management training.

In the third quarter of 2022, Tokopedia reported that face masks, skincare, and makeup were the most popular subcategories on the platform for beauty and personal care. Pandeglang (Banten), Ciamis (West Java), Magelang (Central Java), Tuban (East Java), and Manado (North Sulawesi) saw the largest jump in transaction volume.

The National Drug and Food Monitoring Agency (BPOM) reported that the number of beauty industry players rose 20.6 percent from 819 in 2021 to 913 this year. About 83 percent of the beauty industry players are micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).