Indonesia's Burgeoning Cloud Ecosystem

Jakarta. Businesses need to transform from a reactive business strategy and adopt a more proactive approach in order to stay ahead of their competition. Adopting a proactive approach to their business decisions and strategies will enable organizations to remain agile and resilient in the face of evolving competitive, security, and environmental challenges in today’s increasingly volatile business world.

CEOs have taken up the arduous task of modernizing legacy systems and reconceptualizing dated operating models to enable the shift to a proactive business strategy. This not only empowers remote workforces but also increases overall productivity by streamlining various other business processes with high-performance computing capabilities that bring about improved efficiency, flexibility, and scalability.

Advertisement

“There is a demand for a simple yet powerful infrastructure solution to promote dedicated computing performance; Biznet Gio Cloud conducted thorough research with multiple tests with AMD processors to push the boundaries of their capabilities to design outstanding and cost-effective computing services for end users,” Dondy Bappedyanto, CEO of Biznet Gio, said.

How essential is cloud migration in the process of digital transformation?

Before delving into the relationship between cloud migration and digital transformation, it is first essential to truly understand what it means to “digitally transform”. Digitally transforming processes involves leveraging and incorporating apps, technologies, big data analytics, IoT, and machine learning - this involves a colossal amount of data and requires a hefty amount of processing power, as well as up-to-date security. The cloud allows organizations to manage these heavy workloads without the need to purchase and maintain physical infrastructure.

Migrating to the cloud results in flexibility, cost-effective scalability, and a well-managed space in which to innovate. With the right investments in cloud technology that allows for seamless migration and integration of existing workloads, companies will be able to benefit significantly from having reliable workload-optimized performance, advanced security features as well as significant power and cost efficiencies. With world-class AMD EPYC™ processors available in the public cloud, even the most intense workloads get a powerful performance transformation cost-effectively.

Organizations across the world are recognizing this - cloud adoption has undoubtedly increased as businesses have engaged in digital transformation. In fact, according to IDC, "whole cloud" spending – total worldwide spending on cloud services - will surpass $1.3 trillion by 2025 while sustaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%.

That being said, the cloud is not a one-size-fits-all solution. There are various factors to consider such as different workload applications, some of which may not be cloud-friendly. Other pertinent factors to consider include the volume of data and the extent of confidential/proprietary information, all of which affect how efficient and appropriate cloud as a solution will be to the company. Conduct a thorough risk/benefit analysis and explore hybrid cloud solutions and the Edge to identify the most optimal platform for your unique business needs.

The growth of the cloud ecosystem in Indonesia

As Indonesia marches towards the Industry 4.0 revolution with its “Making Indonesia 4.0” program, the increase in demand for digital infrastructure including datacenter and cloud-related services is indisputable, as it is expected to be the foundation for the country’s digital transformation.

With the above realization becoming commonplace, IaaS providers, including Hyperscalers, saw a huge opportunity to enter the Indonesian market. In fact, according to IDC, Asia/Pacific is experiencing a transformation from core to edge, with the emergence of the sub-regional datacenter (clusters/hubs) and Jakarta is a top contender for Southeast Asia.

Aside from global competitors, the local cloud industry is competing vigorously. As a result, price wars in infrastructure services are inevitable. The tightly competing price, combined with less awareness of quality, led Biznet Gio to devise the right strategy for creating cloud services with excellent quality at acceptable pricing to win the market.

Based on these backgrounds, Biznet Gio Cloud must innovate to provide stand-out, reliable cloud services and offer cutting-edge technology at an affordable price.

PT Biznet Gio Nusantara (Biznet Gio) is a Cloud Service Provider (CSP) based in Indonesia, providing a range of Infrastructure as a Service - starting from a private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud, including consulting and managed services. With products and services powered by AMD, Biznet Gio has achieved an SLA of 99.9%, free bandwidth, and 24/7 technical support. In fact, according to Dondy Bappedyanto, CEO of Biznet Gio, “AMD Processors have a high number of cores at a competitive price, making them one of the reliable components of the COGS while enabling the creation of products with competitive selling prices without compromising performance or specs.”

Biznet Gio provides two classes of cloud service. GIO for the enterprise market and NEO for the self-service market majority based on OpenStack. Biznet Gio's mission is to become the top-tier local CSP offering affordable Infrastructure with high-performance service to end-users. To that end, the BareMetal Server went live by the end of 2021 and became one of the most anticipated services of the year.

Determining the Best Fit for your Organization: Private, Public, or Hybrid Cloud?

As mentioned above, there is no one-size-fits-all solution.

In the private cloud model, the company purchases a cloud service from a provider but asks the cloud provider to dedicate certain resources only for the company’s use.

In the public cloud model, the cloud provider manages all the computing infrastructure and sells the cloud service alone to the end customer. The customer uses the cloud services according to the agreement and may not be aware of how the underlying infrastructure is managed.

A financially-strapped small business would very likely opt for the public cloud model because it is likely the most affordable solution of the three and requires the least amount of setup time. A company with a large existing IT infrastructure base will have a more complex decision as the migration to the cloud could be very complex and there might be some technological or even regulatory constraints to consider. These cases will require in-depth analysis and careful planning to map out how cloud computing will be adopted by the company.

Aside from public and private cloud options, hybrid cloud offerings today have improved in leaps and bounds, and can be used to directly address today’s unique challenges, three of which include: (1) The need for dynamic workloads, (2) staying ahead of evolving security challenges and (3) managing cost-effectively when moving data between Edge, public and private cloud. Businesses with extensive legacy infrastructure which may have applications that are not well-suited for the cloud may find that the hybrid cloud option is a better fit.

That being said, the caveat with a 100% cloud solution, however, is that not all workloads are cloud-friendly. Therefore, it is pertinent to recognize that having your organization’s entire IT infrastructure in the cloud may not be the most effective strategy, as not all applications are suited to cloud deployment.

Conclusion

The earlier section discussed several benefits of various cloud offerings, and why it is important in the process of digital transformation. CIOs should still have their eyes on private, public, and hybrid cloud computing trends in order to strategically firm up and expand the organization’s platform to meet business demands in a more agile manner.

In Dondy’s own words, “AMD Processors have a high number of Cores at a competitive price, making them one of the reliable components of the COGS while enabling the creation of products with competitive selling prices without compromising performance or specs”.

With Biznet Gio’s commitment to providing easy-to-use and reliable platforms by consistently releasing updated products from hosting and web solutions, AI/ML, to edge computing, AMD is proud to be working closely with a company like Biznet Gio, a team that shares the same passions for innovation as we do.