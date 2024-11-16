Indonesia's First North American CEPA Nears Completion with Canada

President Prabowo Subianto discusses strengthening Indonesia-Canada relations with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a bilateral meeting at the APEC Summit in Lima, Peru, on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.
Lima. Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto accompanied President Prabowo Subianto in a bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the APEC Summit in Lima, Peru, on Friday.

The meeting discussed potential areas to strengthen Indonesia-Canada relations. President Prabowo praised the significant progress in negotiations on the Indonesia-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (ICA-CEPA), marking Indonesia’s first CEPA in North America.

"This agreement will unlock opportunities for trade in agriculture, manufacturing, and supply chain enhancements," President Prabowo stated.

Minister Airlangga later confirmed that the ICA-CEPA negotiations are now "substantially concluded." A Joint Ministerial Statement to signify the conclusion of negotiations is scheduled to be signed on Dec. 2, during Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng’s visit to Jakarta. However, some chapters still require finalization between the two nations.

During the bilateral talks, Indonesia encouraged Canada to enhance partnerships in four priority sectors:

  1. Critical Minerals: Collaboration to optimize nickel downstream industries for electric vehicles in Indonesia, creating jobs and supporting zero-emission goals.
  2. Food Security and Nutrition: Cooperation in agriculture and aquaculture, integrating technology to reduce stunting and ensure nutritious food availability.
  3. Energy Resilience: Joint research and innovation for cleaner energy, supporting Indonesia’s net-zero target by 2060, with a projected investment of $1 trillion.
  4. Defense Cooperation: Amid rising regional tensions, Indonesia seeks stronger defense and security collaboration, including counterterrorism, logistics support, and defense industry development.

President Prabowo also urged Canada to continue financial support for Palestine and to formally recognize Palestinian statehood to advance the Two-State Solution and comprehensive peace efforts.

The meeting was attended by senior Indonesian officials, including Foreign Minister Sugiono, Trade Minister Budi Santoso, Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya, and Indonesian Ambassador to Peru Ricky Suhendar.

