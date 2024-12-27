Indonesia’s Trade Pact with Eurasian Bloc Now Substantially Concluded

The Jakarta Globe
June 20, 2025 | 5:00 pm
SHARE
(Photo Courtesy of Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs)
(Photo Courtesy of Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs)

Jakarta. The government recently announced that Indonesia had substantially concluded the trade pact negotiations with the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The EAEU encompasses Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia. Jakarta has been pursuing a free trade agreement (FTA) with this grouping as it diversifies its export markets. It took about 5 rounds of negotiations and a number of so-called intersession meetings since the talks officially began in late 2022.

Senior Minister Airlangga Hartarto announced the pact’s latest developments as part of President Prabowo Subianto’s first state trip to Russia. Andrey Slepnev, the minister in charge of the group’s trade affairs, was also present during the announcement.

According to a ministerial press statement, both sides will soon begin the ratification process and finalize the technical details. Indonesia is also betting on this upcoming pact to open up the market access for its crude palm oil (CPO), copra, coffee, natural rubber, and cocoa butter. This pact is expected to boost EAEU’s Indonesia-bound exports of wheat, phosphate, and coal, to name a few.

“I hope both sides can immediately follow up [on this conclusion] by completing all the necessary stages of the process. This way, we can sign the agreement this year,” Airlangga was quoted as saying in a press statement.

Likewise, Slepnev also promised that the bloc would sign the agreement this year.

“We are also committed to doing our best to complete the necessary technical requirements,” Slepnev said.

A joint feasibility study reported that the agreement could give a major boost to Indonesia’s exports in the agricultural and resource-based manufacturing sectors. In the first three months of 2025, Indonesia-EAEU trade amounted to $1.57 billion, up by 84.63 percent compared to the same period the previous year. Indonesia is also opening up investment opportunities to EAEU nations in sectors such as industrial processing, transportation, mining, and more. Official statistics showed that the Southeast Asian country attracted $273.7 million in investments from the Eurasian bloc throughout last year.

Indonesia said that it could become the EAEU’s gateway for logistics and distribution access to Southeast Asia. The EAEU can become an entry point for Indonesia's leading commodities to the Eastern European and Central Asian markets.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Indonesia’s Trade Pact with Eurasian Bloc Now Substantially Concluded
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Indonesia’s Trade Pact with Eurasian Bloc Now Substantially Concluded

 In the first three months of 2025, Indonesia-EAEU trade amounted to $1.57 billion, up by 84.63 percent.
US Tariff to Speed Up Indonesia-Eurasia Trade Pact, Russia Says
Business Apr 14, 2025 | 7:34 pm

US Tariff to Speed Up Indonesia-Eurasia Trade Pact, Russia Says

 Indonesia wants to seal a free trade agreement with the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).
Indonesia, Russia to Have Trade Talks Ahead of Prabowo-Putin Meeting
Business Mar 19, 2025 | 8:53 pm

Indonesia, Russia to Have Trade Talks Ahead of Prabowo-Putin Meeting

 Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto and Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov will co-chair this meeting.
Prabowo to Visit Russia in June, Eyes Eurasian Bloc Trade Pact Signing
Business Mar 19, 2025 | 11:29 am

Prabowo to Visit Russia in June, Eyes Eurasian Bloc Trade Pact Signing

 Indonesia and the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union are currently negotiating a free trade agreement.
Altercation Erupts Between Belarusian and Armenian Leaders during Summit Attended by Putin
News Dec 27, 2024 | 2:48 am

Altercation Erupts Between Belarusian and Armenian Leaders during Summit Attended by Putin

 Putin, who sat next to Lukashenko, and other leaders watched the altercation in stony silence.

The Latest

Indonesia Weighs China, Russia Nuclear Tech as 24,000-Ton Uranium Reserve Identified
Business 18 minutes ago

Indonesia Weighs China, Russia Nuclear Tech as 24,000-Ton Uranium Reserve Identified

 Indonesia may use Chinese or Russian tech for its first nuclear plants, with 24,000 tons of uranium in Kalimantan ready to fuel the plan.
Gov’t Finds No Major Damage, Lets Gag Nikel Resume Raja Ampat Mining
Business 2 hours ago

Gov’t Finds No Major Damage, Lets Gag Nikel Resume Raja Ampat Mining

 Indonesia allows Gag Nikel to resume mining in Raja Ampat after finding its environmental management meets required standards.
Indonesia Misses Out on 1.4M Overseas Job Offers Due to Skills Gap
News 2 hours ago

Indonesia Misses Out on 1.4M Overseas Job Offers Due to Skills Gap

 Indonesia has 1.7M overseas job offers but only filled 297K. Minister warns of lost opportunities if training and outreach aren't boosted
Indonesia’s Trade Pact with Eurasian Bloc Now Substantially Concluded
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Indonesia’s Trade Pact with Eurasian Bloc Now Substantially Concluded

 In the first three months of 2025, Indonesia-EAEU trade amounted to $1.57 billion, up by 84.63 percent.
Danantara, Himbara Banks Back $8 Billion Housing Finance Program
Business 3 hours ago

Danantara, Himbara Banks Back $8 Billion Housing Finance Program

 Indonesia will channel Rp 130 trillion ($8B) in housing loans via new state fund Danantara, backed by major state-owned banks.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia’s Government Debt Jumps 164% to $21b in 5 Months
1
Indonesia’s Government Debt Jumps 164% to $21b in 5 Months
2
"This Isn’t Hong Kong": Indonesia’s Shoebox Housing Plan Draws Outrage
3
Three Australians Charged in Bali Villa Shooting
4
Danantara Redefines How Indonesia Funds SOEs
5
Bali Airport Sees 87 Flights Affected Due to Mount Lewotobi Eruption
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED