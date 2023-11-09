Indosat Digital Ecosystem Seeks to Empower MSMEs

Jakarta. Indosat Digital Ecosystem, the digital platform launched by Indosat Business, is seeking to empower Indonesian micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Indonesia is home to at least 60 million MSMEs, and many of them are at the micro-level. These micro-scale enterprises are still facing tons of challenges including inadequate digital know-how, according to Hadi Wijaya, the vice president for small medium business at Indosat Digital Ecosystem (IDE). This prompted Indosat Business to launch IDE, a platform to help Indonesian MSMEs run their businesses.

A key feature of this platform is the IDE Academy. As the name suggests, the IDE Academy is an e-learning platform for MSMEs. Tons of educational content that MSMEs need to grow their businesses are available on the platform.

“Marketing modules are popular here. Our MSMEs have great products, but they don’t know how to market them. For instance, they have an Instagram account but the product photos are not marketable enough. That is why they are looking for marketing modules,” Hadi told reporters in Jakarta on Wednesday.

IDE also provides a data analytics dashboard Wawasan Ide. This helps MSMEs know more business trends and discover the most popular places in their locations. Hadi added: “I think this is quite revolutionary to provide such data analytics for MSMEs.”

Last but not least is Toko IDE.

“[At Toko IDE], we combine multiple solution platforms on one ‘store’ for their business operational needs. So MSMEs can find everything they need in this ‘store’, be it technological solutions or point-of-sale [POS] solutions,” Hadi added.

According to Hadi, IDE has recorded 30,000 users in just one year of its launch. This marks a 23-fold increase from IDE’s user base in late 2022. The platform also recorded 1.3 million visits, up by threefold compared to last year.







