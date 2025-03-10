Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Promotes AI Use in Mining Sector

Yurike Metriani
April 25, 2025 | 11:50 am
Minister of Investment & Downstream Industry Rosan Roeslani (right ) and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison CEO Vikram Sinha (left) attend the Indonesia AI Day for Mining Industry in Jakarta on April 24, 2025. (B Universe Photo/Joanito de Saojao)
Minister of Investment & Downstream Industry Rosan Roeslani (right ) and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison CEO Vikram Sinha (left) attend the Indonesia AI Day for Mining Industry in Jakarta on April 24, 2025. (B Universe Photo/Joanito de Saojao)

Jakarta. Telecommunications giant Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH) promotes the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the mining industry.

The company hosted the Indonesia AI Day for the Mining Industry in Jakarta on Thursday. The event, which embraced the theme “Navigating the Future of Indonesia’s Mining Industry”, attracted many participants of different backgrounds, be it mining businesspeople, regulators, and global technology partners. 

By hosting this conference, Indosat invites all stakeholders to strengthen synergy in building a resilient digital mining ecosystem. Cross-sector collaboration, adoption of advanced technology, and development of digital talent are key in creating a smarter and more inclusive industry that can compete on the global stage.

The Indonesia AI Day for Mining Industry forum earned praise from Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani. 

“This event shows how the business world has helped us transform the national industry with cutting-edge technology. With AI, the Indonesian mining sector can become more competitive, sustainable, and economically inclusive,” he said.

IOH’s President Director and CEO Vikram Sinha said that his company believed that the use of technology would determine the future of the Indonesian mining industry.

“By hosting this event, we wish to build a smart, safe, and sustainable ecosystem, and ensure that this digital transformation has a direct impact on equitable and inclusive economic growth,” Sinha said.

According to Deputy Communications Minister Neza Patria, AI can create added value for better sustainability. A data-driven and automated approach can minimize environmental impacts. They can also support decarbonization and waste recycling initiatives that are increasingly important in the green industry era.

"AI can help reduce physical workloads, freeing up space for miners to focus on high-value activities such as innovation and business development," Nezar said.

The forum also provided space for strategic cross-sector discussions. It brought together representatives from management consulting firm McKinsey & Company, the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry’s official Siti Sumilah Rita Susilawati, and Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara’s boss Rachmat Makassau, among others. Their discussions zeroed in on the digital transformation in the national mining industry.

Advanced Technology for Safer and More Productive Mining

Visitors check out AI technologies for mining at the Indonesia AI Day for Mining Industry in Jakarta on April 24, 2025. (B Universe Photo)​​​​​

The event also showcased a series of Indosat’s technology solutions for the mining industry. Indosat, which is currently transforming to AI TechCo, also introduced its flagship product, Connected Safety Workforce. 

This solution includes wearables such as smart helmets with camera features and two-way communication. The helmet allows engineers in the field to communicate directly with the command center. The device will automatically send a warning signal even in emergency situations such as falls or injuries. It operates with 4G connectivity support, ensuring smooth communication even in remote mining areas.

There are also body-worn cameras for patrol officers, complete with face recognition technology that can identify individuals who do not have access permission or are on the watch list. This device is also useful for monitoring safety and compliance with work procedures.

Not only that, but Indosat also introduced the AI ​​Drone Surveillance system that can be controlled remotely via a 4G connection. This drone is used for various needs, from geospatial mapping (geomapping) to routine security patrols. The drone can fly automatically according to a predetermined schedule. For instance, miners can set the drone to return to the dock by itself when the clock strikes 5 p.m. This drone also comes equipped with AI vision technology that allows detection of suspicious movements in sensitive areas. If someone is identified on the drone patrol path, the system will send a notification to the control center for follow-up. This technology is very useful for preventing theft of mining materials and increasing operational security.

