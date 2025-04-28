Inspiring Stories: The Journey of Three Solopreneurs Building Brands Amid Economic and Market Uncertainty

Jakarta. In the face of economic fluctuations and inflation, solopreneurs are emerging as key players in driving Indonesia’s national economy. According to the Segara Institute, one in three Indonesians has the potential to become a solopreneur by 2030.

Despite this promising outlook, solopreneurs face real and pressing challenges, such as limited financial literacy, restricted market access, and the pressure to maintain a perfect image on social media.

To address these challenges, Bank Saqu --a digital banking service from PT Bank Jasa Jakarta, owned by Astra Financial and WeLab-- launched the Solopreneur Academy in 2024. This incubation program was designed to support solopreneurs --independent entrepreneurs managing their own MSMEs or local brands-- from the survival phase to sustainable growth through business training, financial mentoring, and community networking.

From hundreds of applicants, three standout brands were selected: Scents of Pluto, Manique.co, and Gutday Fermentary.

These three brands were officially named Solopreneur Ambassadors 2024 during Bank Saqu’s first anniversary celebration. They symbolize a shared journey of growth and transformation. In less than three months, they recorded significant progress, evolving from survival-mode entrepreneurs into resilient, strategic, and relevant brands.

Scents of Pluto: A Dream Beginning to Come True

Founder of local perfume brand Scents of Pluto, Steven Yoshi, at his first offline store in Ashta District, Jakarta. (Photo: Bank Saqu)

Steven Yoshi founded Scents of Pluto in 2021 with a simple vision: to create perfumes that are not just fragrant but capable of evoking memories and emotions. Starting out through digital channels, the business has since expanded and opened a physical store in Ashta District 8, South Jakarta.

“I used to believe everything could be done digitally. But it turns out, customers want a tangible experience: smelling, trying, and feeling,” said Yoshi. The transition from online to offline posed new challenges, especially in financial and operational management.

Through the Solopreneur Academy, Yoshi learned how to develop an expansion roadmap, understand cash flow, and build confidence in making business decisions. “I used to know nothing about finance. Now I feel much more prepared,” he said.

One tangible outcome of the program was a cross-participant collaboration. Together with Manique.co, Scents of Pluto launched a Fragrance Carrier, a special accessory for carrying 10ml perfume bottles. “This exclusive collaboration wouldn’t have happened without the network formed in the academy,” Yoshi added.

For him, being a solopreneur means having to wear many hats. But with the right guidance, he has succeeded in delivering a more complete and immersive brand experience—slowly but surely bringing his dream to life.

Manique.co: Empowered Through Community and Collaboration

For Fadhilah, founder of Manique.co, the greatest strength of the Solopreneur Academy lies in the community it creates. She found that her network expanded significantly through the program.

“I met many solopreneurs who shared a similar vision, and that’s where collaboration started,” she shared.

Manique.co is a jewelry brand that highlights inclusivity and personal stories. The brand now actively collaborates with various local brands, having launched several exclusive partnerships in recent months—all originating from connections built through the Solopreneur Academy.

As a solopreneur starting from scratch, Fadhilah faced resource limitations and pressure within the creative industry. But persistence and adaptability became her strongest assets. “I believe collaboration is the way to grow. We can thrive together without competing directly,” she emphasized.

In addition to expanding her network, Manique.co strengthened its business foundation through financial literacy training. With a more refined financial strategy, the brand is now better prepared for sustainable growth in the local market. Amid fierce competition, Fadhilah has proven that collaboration and resilience are keys to moving up.

Gutday Fermentary: Recrafting a Vision of Wellness and Business Strategy

Adrian Tandhyka launched Gutday Fermentary from his home kitchen, crafting kefir as a healthy beverage alternative for urban dwellers. A passion for wellness laid the foundation for his brand. However, financial management was a major hurdle, particularly the lack of separation between personal and business finances.

“I used to combine everything, so I couldn’t clearly assess my business performance,” Adrian admitted.

Through the Solopreneur Academy, he learned the importance of tracking cash flow, building emergency business funds, and developing realistic pricing strategies. “Having a solid financial foundation is crucial. Once it was clear, I became more confident and able to plan business growth,” he said.

Today, Gutday isn’t just focused on digital channels. It actively participates in offline events and has begun expanding beyond Java to regions like Bali. Collaborations with other health-driven local brands are also helping Gutday widen its reach.

Adrian's consistent effort in building an adaptive and sustainable brand earned him national recognition on "Juragan Jaman Now," a program on Metro TV, highlighting his commitment as a local solopreneur willing to take bold steps forward.

Bank Saqu: Committed to Growing Indonesian Solopreneurs

These three stories serve as proof that with the right ecosystem, local brands can do more than survive. They can innovate, grow, and elevate. The Solopreneur Academy is not merely an incubation program; it’s a space for self-actualization, enabling independent entrepreneurs to build impactful and sustainable businesses.

Backed by financial literacy, community networks, and a spirit of collaboration, solopreneurs now have a greater chance to shape their futures. Because true resilience is not just about survival, it’s about having the courage to keep growing.

Inspired by the journeys of Scents of Pluto, Manique.co, and Gutday Fermentary, Bank Saqu will continue the Solopreneur Academy in 2025, aiming to promote more success stories and expand collaborative networks across Indonesia.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: