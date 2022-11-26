Intibios Opens Hang Tuah Branch, Prioritizes Experience

Intibios founder Enggartiasto Lukita and Intibios president director Iman Pambagyo at a ceremonial event ahead of the Hang Tuah branch opening on Nov. 26, 2022. (B Universe Photo/Sella Rizky)

Jakarta. Intibios Lab, Klinik, dan Farmasi is gearing up to open up a new branch on Hang Tuah X No. 35 in South Jakarta.

The Intibios Hang Tuah will begin operating in early December.

Intibios provides a medical lab, clinic, and pharmacy all under one roof.

The integrated healthcare provider also puts emphasis on delivering a top-notch personal experience for the customers. The Hang Tuah branch will also embrace a minimalist interior design. Anyone walking to Intibios would be able to enjoy soothing music and calming scents from diffusers, according to Intibios founder Enggartiasto Lukita.

“So we will have soothing music and scents. It would be like that later. We will prepare it once everything is done,” Enggartiasto said at the Intibios Hang Tuah soft opening on Saturday.

Intibios Hang Tuah’s preparations ahead of its full launch are still underway. Enggartiasto said he hoped the process could be faster as a healthcare unit is pivotal in Indonesia. “And all [the process] of getting the doctors with recommendation letters are quite lengthy. Hopefully, going forward it will get easier,” Enggartiasto said.

According to Intibios president director Iman Pambagyo, the new branch would enable easier access for the customers thanks to its strategic location in South Jakarta.

“We have a concept of bringing clinics much closer to the people. We [Intibios] offer the experience to our clients. Coming to Intibios would feel different than any other place because it is more personal in nature,” Iman said.

Intibios first started out as a Covid-19 testing lab. But it is now also providing clinical services and pharmacy.

"We do hope people now do not see Intibios as just a Covid-19 testing lab. It is now a lab, clinic, and also pharmacy. So [hopefully] they see us in a new perspective," Iman said.

To date, Intibios has ten branches across North Jakarta, South Jakarta, Karawang, Bandung, Semarang, Yogyakarta, Surabaya, and Denpasar. It will soon add branches in Banten, Cirebon, and Banyuwangi.

In addition to walk-ins, Intibios also offers home care service, in which the medical personnel would come to the individual patient’s home. Intibios is also ready to partner with companies by providing corporate service for medical check-ups, vaccinations, and swab tests, among others.

Intibios is currently offering a 50 percent discount. The deal will be available until Dec. 31.