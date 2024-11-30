Intibios Wins “The Rising Star” Award at Wonderful Indonesia Co-Branding Award (WICA) 2024

November 30, 2024
Intibios Lab has won the Bronze Award for The Rising Star at the 2024 Wonderful Indonesia Co-Branding Award (WICA).
Jakarta. Intibios Lab, a clinic and pharmacy renowned for its commitment to providing top-notch healthcare services, has won the Bronze Award for The Rising Star at the 2024 Wonderful Indonesia Co-Branding Award (WICA). This achievement marks Intibios' success as a new brand with collaborative campaign initiatives alongside Wonderful Indonesia.

The WICA 2024 is a prestigious event organized by the tourism initiative Wonderful Indonesia to recognize its co-branding partners. The event attracted approximately 200 brands, all of which underwent a rigorous selection process by a panel of judges, starting from submission to presenting their collaborative ideas and initiatives.

The awards were divided into four main categories:

  • The Most Engaging Co-Branding Campaign
  • The Most Collaborative Brand
  • The Most Innovative Co-Branding Initiative
  • The Rising Star

Out of 200 participants, 19 finalists were selected to showcase their products and services at the WICA 2024 grand event. During the event, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Ni Luh Puspa, along with other officials, visited the Intibios booth, which featured a range of healthcare services for attendees to experience.

After a thorough evaluation, Intibios was awarded the Bronze Award for The Rising Star, recognizing it as an emerging brand with the best collaborative campaign initiative with Wonderful Indonesia.

This accolade reinforces Intibios’ commitment to continuous innovation in delivering top-quality healthcare services while contributing positively to tourism, the creative economy, and Indonesian society. Intibios extends its gratitude to all parties for their extraordinary support and collaboration.

