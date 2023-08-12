Saturday, August 12, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Investment Minister Praises APRIL, APR for Using Renewables

August 12, 2023 | 12:21 pm
SHARE
Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia visits the solar panel installation by APRIL in Pangkalan Kerinci on Aug. 10, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of APRIL Group)
Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia visits the solar panel installation by APRIL in Pangkalan Kerinci on Aug. 10, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of APRIL Group)

Jakarta. The renewable energy use at PT Riau Andalan Pulp and Paper (RAPP) and Asia Pacific Rayon (APR) operations recently earned praise from Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia.

Bahlil made the comment during his visit to the company's operations in Pangkalan Kerinci on Thursday. RAPP is APRIL's pulp and paper subsidiary, while APR focuses on rayon production. 

Bahlil praised how the company had powered its operational activities with renewable energy to create competitive and export-oriented products. The renewable energy use also aligns with the government’s target of achieving net zero emissions by 2060 or sooner. Bahlil also commended the integrated investment of having APRIL and APR within the same complex.

"The management of APRIL and APR industries is highly integrated and efficient. I appreciate the company's vision to make its products competitive in the global market by adopting a green energy approach," the minister said. 

APRIL reported that it sourced 88.6 percent of its mill energy needs from renewables and cleaner energy. The company aims to increase these figures to 90 percent by 2030. To this end, the company is planning to install 50 MW of solar panels by 2030. The current installation has reached 11 MW.

During the visit, Bahlil had a dialogue with the RAPP-supported micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), while also taking a look at their products. The minister then stopped by RGE’s technology center and planted trees in the courtyard of the R&D center. 

The trip included a visit to the solar panel installation. Bahlil then toured APRIL and APR’s plants during which he got to witness the production process of rayon fibers, threads, and paper.

According to Bahlil, APRIL Group has built its factories with an extraordinary and forward-looking vision.

"Why do I say it's extraordinary? Because they have built the first factory and the subsequent ones in a well-designed and integrated manner. Initially, they might not have known what sort of new technologies would emerge, but they have already had a long-term vision,” Bahlil said.

"Increase production, create job opportunities, collaborate, and continue to market the products globally," Bahlil said.

According to a study by think-tank LPEM FEB UI, APRIL Group's presence in Riau has become a boon to Indonesia's economy. The multiplier effect of APRIL's operations has spurred job opportunities for over 250,000 people nationwide and 140,000 people in Riau Province as of 2022.

Accompanying Bahlil during the visit were Royal Golden Eagle (RGE) Managing Director Anderson Tanoto along with Pelalawan Regent Zukri Misran, Riau Provincial DPMPTSP Office head Helmi, Pelalawan Police Chief Suwinto, among others. APRIL Chief Operating Officer Eduward Ginting was also present.

According to Eduward, APRIL and APR are Indonesia’s largest integrated pulp and rayon factories. The company continues to make contributions both from economic and social standpoints. They also strive to advance the local economy.

"All these products are produced in the Riau Province, Indonesia. We hire local workers in making these products which are sold globally,” Eduward said.

PaperOne, APRIL's flagship brand produced in Pangkalan Kerinci, has entered the global market and is available in 110 countries.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

State Elections Begin in Malaysia as Anwar Seeks to Shore Up His Rule 
News 46 minutes ago

State Elections Begin in Malaysia as Anwar Seeks to Shore Up His Rule 

 Before Anwar, Malaysia had three prime ministers since 2018 after lawmakers switched support for political mileage.
Honda Unveils Electric Motorcycle EM1 in Indonesian Market
Business 3 hours ago

Honda Unveils Electric Motorcycle EM1 in Indonesian Market

 The EM1 electric motorcycle is priced at Rp 40 million ($2,600), including the battery, which boasts a capacity of 1.7 kilowatts.
Investment Minister Praises APRIL, APR for Using Renewables
Special Updates 4 hours ago

Investment Minister Praises APRIL, APR for Using Renewables

 The renewable energy use also aligns with the government’s target of achieving net zero emission by 2060 or sooner.
Indonesia Reports $10 Billion Surplus in State Budget
Business 16 hours ago

Indonesia Reports $10 Billion Surplus in State Budget

 The surplus is equivalent to 0.72 percent of the gross domestic product for the first seven months of the year.
Challenges to ASEAN Payment Connectivity Dream
Business 18 hours ago

Challenges to ASEAN Payment Connectivity Dream

 Differing digital stages and regulations of each ASEAN country may be some of the roadblocks to ASEAN payment connectivity dream.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

US Says Quad is Open to Cooperation with ASEAN
1
US Says Quad is Open to Cooperation with ASEAN
2
Airlangga Claims OECD ‘Responds Positively’ to Indonesia’s Membership Bid
3
Mitsubishi's All-New Xforce Makes World Premiere at Indonesia Auto Show
4
Indonesia's Largest Auto Show GIIAS Kicks Off with Enthusiasm
5
43rd ASEAN Summit to Bring Together 27 World Leaders, Global Bodies
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED