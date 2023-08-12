Investment Minister Praises APRIL, APR for Using Renewables

Jakarta. The renewable energy use at PT Riau Andalan Pulp and Paper (RAPP) and Asia Pacific Rayon (APR) operations recently earned praise from Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia.

Bahlil made the comment during his visit to the company's operations in Pangkalan Kerinci on Thursday. RAPP is APRIL's pulp and paper subsidiary, while APR focuses on rayon production.

Bahlil praised how the company had powered its operational activities with renewable energy to create competitive and export-oriented products. The renewable energy use also aligns with the government’s target of achieving net zero emissions by 2060 or sooner. Bahlil also commended the integrated investment of having APRIL and APR within the same complex.

"The management of APRIL and APR industries is highly integrated and efficient. I appreciate the company's vision to make its products competitive in the global market by adopting a green energy approach," the minister said.

APRIL reported that it sourced 88.6 percent of its mill energy needs from renewables and cleaner energy. The company aims to increase these figures to 90 percent by 2030. To this end, the company is planning to install 50 MW of solar panels by 2030. The current installation has reached 11 MW.

During the visit, Bahlil had a dialogue with the RAPP-supported micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), while also taking a look at their products. The minister then stopped by RGE’s technology center and planted trees in the courtyard of the R&D center.

The trip included a visit to the solar panel installation. Bahlil then toured APRIL and APR’s plants during which he got to witness the production process of rayon fibers, threads, and paper.

According to Bahlil, APRIL Group has built its factories with an extraordinary and forward-looking vision.

"Why do I say it's extraordinary? Because they have built the first factory and the subsequent ones in a well-designed and integrated manner. Initially, they might not have known what sort of new technologies would emerge, but they have already had a long-term vision,” Bahlil said.

"Increase production, create job opportunities, collaborate, and continue to market the products globally," Bahlil said.

According to a study by think-tank LPEM FEB UI, APRIL Group's presence in Riau has become a boon to Indonesia's economy. The multiplier effect of APRIL's operations has spurred job opportunities for over 250,000 people nationwide and 140,000 people in Riau Province as of 2022.

Accompanying Bahlil during the visit were Royal Golden Eagle (RGE) Managing Director Anderson Tanoto along with Pelalawan Regent Zukri Misran, Riau Provincial DPMPTSP Office head Helmi, Pelalawan Police Chief Suwinto, among others. APRIL Chief Operating Officer Eduward Ginting was also present.

According to Eduward, APRIL and APR are Indonesia’s largest integrated pulp and rayon factories. The company continues to make contributions both from economic and social standpoints. They also strive to advance the local economy.

"All these products are produced in the Riau Province, Indonesia. We hire local workers in making these products which are sold globally,” Eduward said.

PaperOne, APRIL's flagship brand produced in Pangkalan Kerinci, has entered the global market and is available in 110 countries.

