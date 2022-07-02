Jakarta, Bandung Ready to Welcome Y20 Delegates

Jakarta. Jakarta and Bandung, two of the most populated cities in Indonesia, are ready to host the 2022 Y20 Indonesia Summit.

On July 17-24, youths from home and abroad will gather to share their views on a wide range of issues, including digital transformation. The youth delegates will give their input into drafting the Communiqué, a document that encompasses a set of policy recommendations for the G20 leaders.

Over the past few months, Y20 Indonesia has held four pre-summits as a curtain-raiser to the main event. Each forum took a deep dive into one of Y20 Indonesia's four priority areas: 1) youth employment, 2) digital transformation, 3) sustainable and livable planet, and 4) diversity and inclusion. The pre-summits took place in four different cities across the archipelago.

“The Y20 involved youth from different regions in convening the pre-summits in Palembang, Lombok, Balikpapan, and Manokwari,” 2022 Y20 Indonesia Co-Chair Nurul HIdayatul Ummah was quoted as saying in a recent press release.

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan expressed the provincial government's readiness to give its support —fiscal or facilities— for the upcoming youth forum. According to Anies, the outcome of the Y20 summit should not only be a document that embodies the youth's aspirations. This document must also be followed by substantial efforts.

"We hope the Y20 can present youth's perspectives that the G20 must accommodate," Anies said.

West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil said that the priority issues that the Y20 Indonesia had selected were crucial. The governor added that the topic of building a sustainable and livable planet was of high relevance.

"World leaders should discuss efforts on fostering sustainability by focusing on the planet, people, and profit, so no one will be left behind. For this reason, we have prepared the budget and other forms of support for Y20," Ridwan Kamil said.

At the summit, the delegates are scheduled to have dinner with House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani and attend talks on Y20's four priority areas. They will visit places that show Indonesia's diversity, such as the Thousand Islands, Istiqlal Mosque, and the Cathedral Church. And, of course, making the youth declaration which the Y20 will present at the G20 Summit in November.

Y20 Co-Chair Michael Sianipar said all the discussions could hopefully result in strategic recommendations for the G20 leaders. Michael also said he hoped that the four issues mentioned above —youth employment, digital transformation, sustainable and livable planet, diversity, and inclusion— could continue to be a development priority in every region.

"At this Y20 summit, we can show that Indonesian youth are extremely proud of Indonesia's G20 Presidency. This is the moment [for] us, Indonesia, to show our democratic institution, economic development, and diversity to the world. From Jakarta and Bandung, we hope the international delegates can feel Indonesia's diversity and its youth's optimism," Michael said.