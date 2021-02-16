Jakarta Fashion Hub to Drive Nation’s Creative Economy Industry

Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno along with APR director Basrie Kamba and RGE Group managing director Anderson Tanoto during the inauguration of Jakarta Fashion Hub on December 4, 2021. The JFH is a collaborative space where fashion and creativity meet initiated by Asia Pacific Rayon (APR), a sustainable viscose rayon producer and a subsidiary to RGE Group. The JFH aims to connect the upstream and downstream sectors in the development of Indonesia's fashion industry. (Photo Courtesy of APR)

Jakarta. Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno on Saturday officially inaugurated the Jakarta Fashion Hub, also known as JFH, which serves as a collaborative space where fashion and creativity meet.

Launched last year, JFH seeks to become a platform for creative minds in unlocking the potential of the nation’s sustainable fashion, textile, and creative economy industries.

Marking the inauguration of this collaborative space was the signing of an epigraph by Minister Sandiaga at the Jakarta Fashion Hub building, located at Jl. Teluk Betung No. 33, Central Jakarta.

Also present during the inauguration were Royal Golden Eagle (RGE) Group managing director Anderson Tanoto and Asia Pacific Rayon (APR) Basrie Kamba.

According to Sandiaga, JFH can help bridge the passion of the nation's creative economy players to showcase their skills while fostering business potentials in the fashion industry.

“Hopefully, Jakarta Fashion Hub enables the making of national fashion creations to become even better, have a special place in people’s hearts, and make Indonesia’s creations more ready to compete globally,” Sandiaga said, as quoted from a press statement.

"The inauguration is expected to continue to motivate, adapt, and strengthen collaboration within Indonesia's fashion ecosystem," he added.

Visitors who make use of JFH facilities can contribute in the government's efforts to make the nation's creative economy products more competitive, according to Sandiaga.

They can help nurture product collaborations that are ready to compete in both domestic and international markets. And also, boost Indonesia's economic recovery from the pandemic.

“Opportunities for the creative market and fashion in Indonesia are still wide open,” the minister said.

“The government continues to provide the best raw materials for the fashion industry, design programs to make Indonesia the world’s center of the modest fashion scene at the president’s behest. And to promote the spirit of #BanggaBuatanIndonesia [‘Proud of Indonesian-made products’] and #SemuanyaAdaDiSini [‘We Can Find Everything Here’],”

APR director Basrie Kamba hopes JFH can help drive Indonesia’s creative economy industry with all the facilities it offers, including by providing solutions for the creativepreneurs who have difficulties in developing their business models.

“With this inauguration, we hope that there will be more and more young people can join and explore their potential and creative ideas to create a fashion product made in Indonesia that can go worldwide, in line with President Joko Widodo’s vision in encouraging #BanggaBuatanIndonesia,” Basrie said.

“We are optimistic that Indonesia will become a global fashion center.”

Basrie conveyed JFH’s commitment to collaborate with multiple stakeholders to promote the development of textile materials based on homegrown rayon fibers. The partnership will provide a benefit worth Rp 1 billion, be it in the form of rayon fabric, a creative space, or promotional activities.

JFH offers a space where members can design concepts, fashion products, and make use of its workshop areas, co-working space, photo studio, and ready-to-buy fabrics.

With 3,900 active members, JFH has teamed up with at least 50 local brands and designers to hold fashion shows, virtual shoppings, and webinars on sustainable fashion.

Among these collaborations is the recent Jenggala Vol:2 exhibition in partnership with local brand Imaji Studio.

“Our shared vision in championing sustainable fashion is what unites Imaji Studio and Jakarta Fashion Hub. It is truly a great help that the [JFH] does not only support the creative economy, but also sustainability,” Imaji Studio founder Shari Semesta said.

APR is a subsidiary of resource-based manufacturer giant RGE with operations in Pangkalan Kerinci, Riau Province. APR takes a sustainable approach in its operational activities.

In its APR2030 commitments, APR pledges to give a positive impact to the climate, environment, clean manufacture, circularity, as well as inclusive growth.