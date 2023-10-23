Jakarta Marathon: BNI Tells Hibank to Go Global

Jakarta. State-owned bank BNI recently called for its subsidiary Hibank to go global as the latter held the 2023 Jakarta Marathon.

Hibank in partnership with Jakarta Marathon hosted the 2023 Hibank Jakarta Marathon powered by Le Minerale in Jakarta on Sunday. This running event, which first took place in 2023, attracted at least 11,000 runners from both home and abroad, including ASEAN, European, and even African countries this year. BNI president director Royke Tumilaar and Hibank’s chief executive officer Jenny Wiriyanto attended the marathon’s flag-off.

BNI corporate secretary Okki Rushatomo said this event was one of BNI’s efforts to get BNI Group members, particularly Hibank, to take part in international events.

“Jakarta Marathon is one of the best events out there to introduce Indonesia to the global community. Hibank can take part in this,” Okki was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

According to Okki, this event has met the Indonesian Athletics Association or PASI’s standards which refer to international running standards. The marathon also took place in Indonesia’s bustling capital and made sure that the tracks were free from vehicles. Runners could also stop by the Jakmar Food Market to grab some food and beverages after running.

“There are spots that we use to promote BNI Group’s branding, particularly that of Hibank, as a digital-first SME bank that proactively encourages world-class, innovative programs,” Okki said.

