Jamselinas Cycling Event A Chance to Promote Batam’s Tourism

November 9, 2023 | 6:35 pm
(Photo Courtesy of BP Batam)
(Photo Courtesy of BP Batam)

Jakarta. BP Batam, the city’s development agency, recently said that the upcoming folding bike event Jambore Sepeda Lipat Nasional (Jamselinas) could be a boon to local tourism as well as micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“We support Jamselinas. This event is set to give participants a chance to enjoy Batam’s beauty as a new city,” BP Batam head Muhammad Rudi was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

According to Rudi, the event -- which is slated to take place on Nov. 11 -- can help promote Batam tourism. Cyclists from other parts of Indonesia as well as neighboring countries are expected to join the event. 

“Jamselinas becomes a platform to show how much Batam has grown. We hope more tourists will visit Batam in the future,” Rudi said.

Having Batam chosen as the host for Jamselinas shows that this city of 1.3 million people is safe and conducive to holding all sorts of events, be it national or international scale. “So let us work together to keep Batam conducive and comfortable,” Rudi said.




 

