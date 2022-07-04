Janji Jiwa Turns to Nimbly Technologies for Operational Excellence

Jakarta. Indonesian coffee chain Janji Jiwa is implementing the operational solution from Nimbly Technologies, a software-as-a-service startup, to achieve consistency, transparency, and control of operations across hundreds of its stores in the archipelago.

Janji Jiwa has become a household name in coffee-loving Indonesia. The coffee chain, which came into existence in 2018, is reported to now serve some 20 million loyal customers.

Despite its position in the highly competitive coffee market, Janji Jiwa seeks to consistently provide a high-quality customer experience across its hundreds of stores through continuous innovations.

Janji Jiwa founder Billy Kurniawan said the company’s strong brand, unique offering, and high growth must be supported with technology across all elements of its business, including operations.

“Failing to digitalize our processes can potentially interfere with Janji Jiwa’s commitment to customers and our aggressive growth plans,” Billy was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Establishing consistency and quality at scale with hundreds of locations is no easy task.

But Nimbly’s solution allows Janji Jiwa to roll out and enforce compliance with operating procedures, food safety protocols, and other important initiatives.

Automation saves store employees hours each day. It also enables management to gain real-time visibility on what exactly is happening on the ground, from anywhere.

According to Billy, the overarching goal with Nimbly is to continuously improve operations, and gain efficiencies by uncovering actionable insights from the Nimbly platform, thereby delivering the highest value to customers.

“We are shifting away from pen and paper processes to fully digitalized operations. This will solidify our leading position in serving a large and increasingly sophisticated market of Indonesian consumers,” Billy said.

Nimbly Technologies founder and chief executive officer Daniel Hazman also commented on the partnership with Janji Jiwa.

“We are pleased to partner with a visionary like Billy and the Jiwa team in their digital transformation journey as they continue to expand across Indonesia to offer more customers great value, high-quality products with best-in-class service,” Daniel said.

Janji Jiwa joins Nimbly’s rapidly growing number of customers in the F&B industry. Nimbly's F&B clientele includes KFC, Nikmat Group, Inti Prima Rasa, Express Food Group, and many more.