Japanese Ambassador Praises Budi Karya Sumadi’s Role in Strengthening Indonesia-Japan Ties

December 20, 2024 | 4:50 pm
Jakarta. Japanese Ambassador to Indonesia, Masaki Yasushi, hosted a dinner reception on Tuesday evening to honor former Transportation Minister, Budi Karya Sumadi, who received the prestigious Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star from Emperor Naruhito on Nov. 6, 2024.

During the event at the ambassador's official residence in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, Ambassador Masaki commended Budi Karya, affectionately known as BKS, for his dedication and significant contributions in promoting stronger relations between the two nations.

“The award received by Mr. BKS highlights his outstanding dedication and contributions, which have further solidified the ties between our countries,” said Ambassador Masaki. Attendees included prominent figures such as former Chief Economic Affairs Minister Chairul Tanjung, former Trade Minister Rachmad Gobel, and former Industry Minister Saleh Husen, alongside officials from the Transportation Ministry.

Ambassador Masaki said that under Budi Karya’s leadership, key projects symbolizing Indonesia-Japan collaboration were successfully completed. He cited the successful development of Jakarta’s North-South MRT line (Bundaran HI-Lebak Bulus) as a prime example. “Mr. BKS assured us that local workers were capable of managing and maintaining this vital infrastructure,” Masaki said. He added that the MRT’s success in Jakarta has inspired Japan to pursue similar projects in Vietnam.

In the maritime sector, Masaki highlighted BKS’s relentless efforts in developing Patimban Port in Subang. “With Japanese expertise and technology, this port has exceeded expectations and become a key hub for exporting vehicles manufactured in Indonesia,” he said.

He also acknowledged BKS’s commitment to the ongoing construction of the Proving Ground, a public-private partnership project. “This facility will elevate the standards for vehicle testing in Indonesia, strengthening the foundation for exports and supporting the growth of the automotive industry,” Masaki stated.

Beyond these projects, the ambassador credited BKS as a staunch advocate of Indonesia-Japan cooperation. He noted BKS’s pivotal role in organizing this year’s Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Forum in Tokyo, which brought together 50 Japanese business leaders to explore new partnership opportunities.

In his speech, Budi Karya expressed gratitude to Ambassador Masaki for hosting the dinner, emphasizing the long-standing and close relationship between Indonesia and Japan, which has spanned over 60 years. “We deeply appreciate Japan’s efforts in assisting Indonesia, particularly in infrastructure development, including transportation,” he said.

Reflecting on his experience receiving the award from Emperor Naruhito, BKS shared a personal moment. “I don’t know why, but I was the only one he greeted and spoke with—for about three minutes. It was an extraordinary honor for me,” he recounted.

BKS concluded by dedicating the award to the people and government of Indonesia, particularly the Ministry of Transportation. “This award is not a personal achievement but a recognition for Indonesia,” he said.

