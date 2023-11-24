Jewelry Giant CMK Takes Home 2023 SNI Award

Jakarta. Jewelry giant Central Mega Kencana (CMK), which houses MONDIAL, Frank & co., and the Palace Jeweler, recently took home the 2023 SNI award.

According to a press release, CMK is the first jeweler that got SNI-certified for having 18-carat, 75.5 percent gold. Not only that it is also the first jeweler to receive an award in that field.

The SNI --short for Standar Nasional Indonesia-- refers to the nationally applicable standards that apply to products distributed in the country.

The SNI Award recognizes companies’ performance across 7 criteria: leaders, strategy, customers, resource management, performance analysis, and improvement, as well as results. The criteria take inspiration from Malcolm Baldridge’s framework: SNI ISO 9004:2018 quality management -- organizational quality -- guidelines for achieving sustainable success, as well as other performance assessment systems.

“This is the fruit of our hard work for being consistent in producing quality jewelry that also meets the national and international standards. This allows us to be recognized by the National Standardization Agency [BSN], and boost stakeholders and people’s confidence towards CMK,” Petronella Soan, the operation retail director at CMK, was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

According to CMK’s manufacturing director Mulyadi, this is the first time that CMK has taken part in the SNI Award and immediately claimed bronze for its gold products. CMK becomes the first in Indonesia to secure SNI’s 8080:2020 gold certification.

“Our success in taking home the award proves that the quality of the jewelry that CMK produces meets the national standards: namely 18-carat gold with 75.5 percent gold,” Mulyadi said.

Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto said that the BSN had issued over 14,817 SNI. He added: “More than 2,998 conformity assessment bodies are actively taking part in activities related to standardization, including testing, inspection, and certification.”

The minister also said he hoped the awards could motivate the winners to further grow their businesses.

BSN head Kukuh S. Achmad said: “The SNI Award shows the government’s appreciation towards businesses who consistently implement the SNI. Hopefully, the winners can be a role model for industries in Indonesia.”

