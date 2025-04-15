JFH Drives Creative Talents, Sustainable Fashion at Indo Intertex 2025

Jakarta. Jakarta Fashion Hub (JFH), an initiative of Asia Pacific Rayon (APR), is participating for the first time in a global-scale textile exhibition, the Indo Intertex 2025.

By embracing the spirit of “Connect, Collaborate, and Create,” JFH offers fashion enthusiasts the opportunity to have fabric consultation and explore a diverse collection of ready-to-wear garments featuring viscose application.

The exhibition is taking place at JIEXPO Kemayoran on April 15-17, 2025.

For its debut, JFH has partnered with KaIND, a local textile brand that modernizes handwoven fabrics and batik to create high-quality and sustainable accessories and apparel.

Beyond the exhibition showcase, JFH is hosting a series of engaging workshops aimed at further supporting creative talent through sustainable fashion practices.

Workshop presented by JFH include:

- Day 1: April 15 – Expert Talk & Fashion Business Workshop with Sparks Fashion Academy

o Strategi Fashionpreneur Berkompetisi tanpa Banting Harga (10:00 – 17:00)

In partnership with Sparks Fashion Academy (SFA), this workshop aims to equip fashion enthusiasts, especially young designers and aspiring fashion entrepreneurs with a deep understanding of the dynamics and strategies for succeeding in the competitive fashion industry.

- Day 2: April 16 - Unleash Your Creativity with Torenda and Jakarta Fashion and Art School

o Eco-printing Workshop on Biodegradable Viscose with APR (10:00 – 12:00)

This workshop aims to introduce the eco-printing technique as an environmentally friendly method of dyeing fabrics and provide hands-on experience in creating unique motifs from natural materials on APR’s viscose fabric.

o Tingkatkan Keindahan Garmen bersama Torenda and Mini Draping Workshop with Jakarta Fashion and Art School (13:00 – 17:00)

In partnership with Torenda and JF Fashion Art School, this workshop teaches fashion enthusiasts, particularly those interested in fashion design, the draping technique as a creative method for shaping garments.

- Day 3: April 17, 2025 – Explore Explore Creating Ideas in Fashion Design with Fashion Crafty

o Fashion Design Workshop with CLO-3D Software (10:00 – 13:00)

In this workshop, fashion enthusiasts will be equipped with the basic skills to use CLO-3D software for digital fashion visualization and development.

o 3D Fashion Illustration with Biodegradable Viscose (14:00 – 15:30)

Participants learn to manipulate and shape fabric scraps from APR’s viscose into unique three-dimensional fashion illustrations.

o Perkembangan Fashion Trend & Business di 2025 (15:30 – 17:00)

This workshop provides fashion enthusiasts the latest insights into fashion trends predicted to dominate 2025, as well as an understanding of the relevant business aspects in facing these developments.

The APR team also contributes to the vibrant atmosphere with eco-printing workshops and creative patchwork sessions using fabric scraps on the second and third days. These workshops are designed to unlock the creative potential of fashion enthusiasts in creating a more environmentally conscious design.

Launched in 2021 by sustainable viscose staple fiber producer APR, JFH serves as a platform to support creative professionals in driving the potential of the fashion, textile, and sustainable creative economy in Indonesia.

“We believe that Jakarta Fashion Hub is the ideal platform to connect fashion designers, fashion brands, and fashion enthusiasts with sustainable textile innovation,” Aryo Oetmo, head of Asia Pacific Rayon, said.

“JFH is here to help them grow and thrive while remaining environmentally conscious.”

Visit the JFH booth at Hall C1, #C7 at Indo Intertex 2025 to experience the spirit of “Connect, Collaborate, and Create”.

For more information about JFH, visit www.jakartafashionhub.com .

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: