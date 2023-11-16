Thursday, November 16, 2023
Jokowi to Inaugurate Jagoi Babang Cross-Border Post Next Month

November 16, 2023 | 11:57 am
(Photo Courtesy of BNPP)
(Photo Courtesy of BNPP)

Jakarta. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will inaugurate the Jagoi Babang cross-border post in Bengkayang, West Kalimantan in the third or fourth week of December.

Rear Admiral  Kisdiyanto, the deputy coordinating minister for security affairs,  recently visited the construction site of the Jagoi Babang cross-border post. The National Border Management Agency (BNPP) secretary Robert Simbolon was also present during the visit, accompanied by the Bengkayang regent and officials of the regency’s regional leader coordinating forum (Forkopimda) to see the construction in person.

“We want to make sure that this cross-border post is ready to fully operate. Not only is it ready from a physical construction standpoint, but we want to see if the staff members at the post are ready,” Simbolon was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

According to Simbolon, the post is ready to operate. The market, places of worship, employee dormitories, the core cross-border post building, the Indonesian guest house, market, are available. 

“The fence surrounding the cross-border post is almost done, but there are some spots where they have not set up the fence. Because the locals still need access to their homes and their plantations. The regent is committed to providing such access outside the post,” Simbolon said.

They will also soon open the market once they have selected the sellers. This will encompass the sellers who used to sell at the so-called “point zero” prior to the post’s construction. According to Simbolon, the roadwork to connect the post and the “point zero” is slated for completion by the second week of 2023. They will also finish constructing the post’s gates in mid-December.

Chief Security Minister Mahfud MD, who also oversees the BNPP, as well as Home Affairs Minister and BNPP chief Tito Karnavian will visit the cross-border post later this month.

The Jagoi Babang cross-border post is expected to boost connectivity and spur economic growth in the borders of West Kalimantan.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
