Jokowi Visits Export-Ready MSMEs at BNI Investor Daily Summit

Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo kicked off the 2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit at Hutan Kota by Plataran in Jakarta on Tuesday.

During the event, Jokowi visited booths set up by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that were mentored by state-owned bank BNI. Jokowi also tasted some of the products.

Five BNI Xpora-mentored MSMEs took part in the two-day event. They were palm sugar producer Mahorahora Bumi Nusantara, cacao and chocolate producer Cau Chocolates, canned food and drink producer Inni Pioneer Food Industry, natural fiber-based home decor producer Retota Sakti, and handicraft maker Sweet Shabrina. BNI’s subsidiary Hibank also sent two MSMEs, namely batik maker Kriya Hi Batik, as well as Perempuan Tangguh Indonesia.

“We let our MSME take part in the event so we can introduce local products to investors and give them a chance to find market opportunities. We have always wanted to help MSMEs gain exposure at large-scale events so they can level up and go global,” BNI’s president director Royke Tumilaar said.

According to Royke, the MSMEs that are participating at the 2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit are those who are ready to expand globally.

For instance, Mahorahora has exported its products to Singapore and New Zealand. It has also taken part in food expos in Hong Kong, South Korea, and even New York. Cau CHocolates has also shipped its products to Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Japan, and Qatar. As a BNI Xpora MSME, Cau Chocolates has also been in exhibitions and business matching events, including the 2022 Xpora Fest, as well as food expos in Hong Kong, South Korea, and Tokyo.

Likewise, Inni Pioneer Food Industry has already exported to the US, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, Greece, and France. They have also been to food expos in South Korea and Hong Kong. BNI Xpora has facilitated business matching with several potential buyers.

Retota Sakti’s products have entered the US, the UK, and Japan. Sweet Shabrina has also marketed its products overseas by joining exhibitions in Japan.

Hibank’s MSME Hi Batik also displayed cutlery, necklaces, pendants, brooches, as well as shoes at the event. Perempuan Tangguh Indonesia is an MSME run by people with disabilities.

“These MSMEs demonstrate how serious we --BNI as well as all of our subsidiaries, particularly Hibank– are in helping local businesses penetrate into the global market and compete with products of other countries,” Royke said.





