Kadin, REI Top Executive Honored in Dubai

Rusmin Lawin, right, receives a Burj CEO Award in the Asia Real Estate Leadership Category during The Burj CEO Awards 2022 ceremony in Dubai on March 26. (Photo courtesy of CEO Clubs Network)

Jakarta. The CEO Clubs Network, a corporate-membership-based international business organization, has honored Rusmin Lawin, vice president of Real Estate Indonesia, or REI, and deputy chairman of the regional developments committee at the Indonesia Chamber of Commerce and Industry, or Kadin, with a Burj CEO Award last month.

Rusmin received an award in the Asia Real Estate Leadership Category for his role in bridging Asia and the Middle East real estate industry networks and exchanging knowledge and experiences between the two regions. He is the first Indonesian to receive an award in this category.

In his reception speech during The Burj CEO Awards 2022 ceremony in Dubai on March 26, Rusmin acknowledged the city's role as a hub for global real estate investments.

“Dubai will play a significant role as the investment hub for Asia, especially for Indonesia and its new capital project: Nusantara," Rusmin said.

“Finally, I found Dubai the most auspicious place to meet with international investors worldwide,” he said.

Rusmin has been on a roadshow for campaigning and promoting Indonesia's $35 billion new capital project to global investors in the US, Europe, and the Middle East region since November last year.

Rusmin currently holds several key positions in national and international organizations. Apart from his role in REI and Kadin, Rusmin serves as president-elect of The International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI) Asia Pacific region, global advisor of Middle Eat Cities Center Dubai and Fundacio Metropoli Madrid.

The 5th edition of the Burj CEO Awards was held under the patronage of Sheikh Juma Bin Maktoum Juma Al Maktoum on 26th March 2022 at Jumeirah Beach Hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The Burj CEO Awards are the Top International Business Awards brand of CEO Clubs Network Worldwide. It recognizes top executives and organizations worldwide who made significant contributions and demonstrated outstanding quality, performance, and excellent delivery of services to their company and industry.

Tariq Ahmed Nizami, the founder and CEO of CEO Clubs Network Worldwide, said the award was the “Oscars” of the business world. Launched in July 2016 at The Mayflower Hotel, Washington DC, the special recognition is by-invitation-only.

In its fifth year, the award has already recognized more than 100 CEOs and organizations worldwide for their outstanding achievements and significant contributions to the economy.

The other categories of awards are the Burj CEO of The Year Award, The American CEO of The Year Award, The Middle-East CEO of The Year Award, The China CEO of the Year, The African Business Burj CEO Award, The European CEO of The Year Award, The Burj CEO Award for Business Leadership, The Burj CEO Awards for Sales & Customer Service, The Burj CEO Awards for Women In Business, and The Burj CEO CSR Awards.

