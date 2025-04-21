Kartini Spirit Lives On: PIS Pushes for Women’s Role in Maritime Sector

Jakarta. In line with the spirit of inclusivity on Kartini Day, PT Pertamina International Shipping (PIS) continues to strengthen its commitment to promoting female representation in the national maritime industry. Kartini’s spirit of opening up opportunities and space for women is embodied by PIS through the increased proportion of women in managerial leadership, which in 2024 has reached 18.7%, surpassing the company’s target of 17.4%.

As is widely known, the maritime industry is generally male-dominated. Long working hours and extended periods away from home are often cited as key factors limiting women’s participation in this sector. According to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), female seafarers comprise only 1.2% of the global maritime workforce, or around 24,000 active workers.

Reflecting on this condition, PIS, as the Sub-Holding of Integrated Marine Logistics (SH IML), is committed to creating a more accessible work environment for women. This commitment is realized through a series of strategies aimed at increasing women’s representation within the company.

PIS Corporate Secretary Muhammad Baron stated that the maritime industry remains a challenging sector for women.

“PIS has taken progressive steps to address the low representation of women. Thanks to these efforts, PIS was recognized as a Gender-Inclusive Workplace 2024 by UN Women Indonesia,” he said.

As part of its long-term commitment, PIS aims to increase female participation in leadership roles to 30% by 2034. This aligns with IMO’s target and also supports the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 5, which advocates for gender equality and women’s well-being.

One of PIS’s flagship programs in empowering women is the establishment of the PERTIWI SH IML community in 2024. This community focuses on four key areas: development, welfare, sustainability, partnership, and communication.

PIS’s efforts in fostering an inclusive work environment are also demonstrated by its involvement in various national and international organizations. This includes the signing of the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) initiated by UN Women. The commitment obliges PIS to implement empowerment principles in its business operations.

Domestically, several initiatives are also underway. Among them is PIS’s collaboration with the Indonesian National Shipowners' Association (INSA) to promote women's roles in the maritime industry. PIS is also working with other industry players and the women’s organization Women in Maritime Associations Indonesia (WIMA) through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to create a more female-friendly maritime industry.

“Female representation in this industry is essential for sustainable industry management and creating an inclusive working environment. We believe the spirit of gender equality will strengthen sustainable business aspects both within the company and across the industry,” Baron concluded.

